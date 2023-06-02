IDEM notice includes Elkhart County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels for today across much of Indiana, including Elkhart County.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits, such as driving less, carpooling, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible and combining errands into one trip, a news release stated.
To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Food distribution events set for June
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting two mobile food distributions events this month in Elkhart.
• June 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at The Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St. This distribution is provided by Lippert Components and is designed to serve 250 households.
• June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Studebaker Park (by the soccer fields), 1020 McDonald St. This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Components and is designed to serve 250 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge and are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. Items are first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, with one box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and open the trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Bird sanctuary trip set for Saturday
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Parks will be hosting a trip to the Kellogg Cereal Co. bird sanctuary in Augusta, Michigan, Saturday.
This sanctuary is home to many wild species of birds including, game birds, raptors, song birds and waterfowl. Participants can feed the birds, hike the trails around the beautiful lake and photograph the waterfowl.
“Visit the nature center and stroll the gardens where you will see rehabilitated owls, exotic birds even a bald eagle,” a news release stated. “Binoculars and a camera are strongly encouraged. We will provide transportation for the first 10 participants wanting a ride, all others will need to to provide their own transportation.”
Cost is $8 per person and covers admission to the facility. Participants can take extra money for food on the way back or souvenirs at the Nature Center. Meet at the Ox Bow Haus shelter in Ox Bow County Park Saturday at 9:30 a.m. sharp.
Registration deadline is today at 4:30 p.m. Reserve a spot today online at elkhartcountyparks.org or call 574-535-6458 for more information.
Baby shower set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Minority Health Coalition is hosting its 21st annual community baby shower Saturday at Pierre Moran Middle School, 200 W. Lusher Ave.
One hundred families who are expecting or have children 0-2 years of age will be invited. They will receive free items such as bottles, diapers, wipes, books, and other items. Items such as baby cribs, strollers, learning toys, strollers and others will be raffled off. The event is free.
“Our major focus is educating families on infant mortality, the dangers of tobacco use and secondhand smoke, and other pertinent information for during pregnancy and after,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit mhcec.org.
Free family event set for Sunday
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is hosting a Free Family event this Sunday.
Tours will take place at no charge from 1 to 4 p.m. (last tour beginning about 15-20 minutes before 4 p.m.). This will be a chance to view the 1910 Beaux-Arts home of Albert and Elizabeth Beardsley for absolutely free.
The first Sunday of each month April through November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public for no admission charged between 1 to 4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. The Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed, so the Havilah Beardsley House will be closed Sunday.
To learn more, visit www.Ruthmere.org.