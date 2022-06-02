Board meetings set for Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 3:45 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at Beardsley Elementary School, 1027 McPherson St., for a Boys & Girls Club visit, according to a news release.
Later Monday, following the regularly scheduled board meeting, the board will host an executive session at 59040 Minuteman Way, to discuss a job performance evaluation of employees.
Sunburst Races set for Saturday
SOUTH BEND — Thousands of competitors, volunteers and spectators are expected Saturday for the 38th annual Sunburst Races, a community tradition that directly supports the children and families Beacon Children’s Hospital.
More than 4,000 participants will be running and walking in the Sunburst, which starts at Four Winds Field and finishes at Notre Dame Stadium, according to a news release
Packet pickup for participants will take place Friday at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. Sunburst race times are: 6:30 a.m., half marathon; 7:10 a.m., 10K race; 7:45 a.m., 5K timed race; and 8 a.m., 5K untimed run and fitness walk.
For more information or to run or volunteer, visit the Sunburst Races online at SunburstRaces.org. The site also contains the dates for the upcoming Sunburst Races in Granger and Elkhart.
Sign up at library Friday
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St., will host a sign up event Friday for the Summer Reading program.
Participants are welcome to stop in for this one day event for their reading logs and a doughnut.
To learn more about this or other library programs, contact the library at 260-894-4511 or visit them at www.ligonier.lib.in.us or on Facebook.
Board to meet June 16
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. June 16.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building, rooms 104, 106 and 108, 117 N. Second Street.
Food service program underway
GOSHEN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.
Clubs will operate the program at the Goshen (306 Crescent St.) and Nappanee (900 E. Centennial St.) clubhouses, according to a news release. Both locations will be serving breakfast and a snack to kids participating in summer activities. Meal times will vary by site though July 29 in Goshen and Aug. 5 in Nappanee.
To learn more visit www.greatfutures.club.
Bike Camp set for July
ELKHART — Adventure Bike Camp, for children ages 9 to 13, is set for July 11, 12 and 13.
“We will be riding our bikes from Ox Bow County Park to different places within Elkhart County in search of fun,” a news release stated. “Our adventure includes; swimming, boating, bike riding, ice cream and rock wall climbing. Parents, pickup will be at different locations.”
Drop off is at Ox Bow County Park every day at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter. Pickup is at Fiddler’s pond Monday, the Aquatic Center in Elkhart Tuesday and Ox Bow County Park Wednesday. Drop off is at noon and pickup at 4 p.m. all three days.
This schedule is tentative and subject to change as weather or circumstances permit, the release added.
Registration is limited to 15 kids and the cost is $50 per participant. Register online at www.elkhartcountyparks.org before July 9, and register early as spots are expected to fill up fast.
Board to meet Monday morning
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of the County of LaGrange will meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The public is invited to attend.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency, according to a news release.