Parade of homes to Start today
ELKHART — The Builders Association of Elkhart County will be hosting the 55th annual Parade of Homes Plus starting today and running on certain days through June 26.
The Parade hours Saturdays and Sundays will be 1 to 8 p.m. The Parade will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will reopen Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The homes are at scattered sites throughout Elkhart County and one in White Pigeon, Michigan.
On opening weekend visit all 13 homes, two under construction, one remodelers showcase and 10 new homes. Please note the homes under construction and the remodelers showcase homes are only open June 18-19.
Discount tickets are available on line at baec.com, at any local Martin’s Super Market, Mid-City Supply in Elkhart, LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center off of C.R. 17, Big C Lumber in Elkhart, and JCS Fireplace & Stone in Mishawaka for $8 or $10 at the door.
Parks and rec board to meet
LAGRANGE —The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at Maple Wood Nature Center, E. 110 South, according to a news release.
Commission to meet Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Redevelopment Commission will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place Conference Room/Annex Building, 204 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Library to close for holiday
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
“The Bear and the Travelers” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear Aesop give us another wonderful fable, this one about finding true friends, a news release said.
To learn more visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Public Works Board to meet
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Board of Public Works will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at the Common Council Chambers at 229 S. Second St.
To take part online go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m4600e8bc41c5331dae60871e54c44ed0 and to join by phone: 1-415-655-0001.
The meeting number (access code) is 2301 376 5339 and the meeting password is BOW22.
Book sale to run June 30 to July 2
LAGRANGE — The Friends of the LaGrange County Public Library annual book sale will be held in the Community Room at the Main Branch of the Library, 203 W. Spring St., in downtown LaGrange June 30 through July 2.
The sale will include books, DVDs and audiobooks on CD, a news release stated.
July 30 will be for members of the Friends of the LCPL only. Memberships can be renewed or purchased the day of the sale.
On July 1 and July 2 the sale will be open to the public, with Saturday being the Bag Sale, when you may fill a bag for $2. The sale will be open during regular Library Hours: Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town Council to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT0.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193 and t he passcode is 890394.
Pension Board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Fire Pension Board of Trustees of the Elkhart Fire Department will convene for a special meeting to approve new applicants to the 1977 Police Officers and Firefighters Pension and Disability Fund.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Elkhart Fire Department Headquarters, 500 East St.