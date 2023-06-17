Commission to meet Tuesday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will meet for a work session Tuesday, immediately following the 6 p.m. executive session.
The commission will meet at 302 W. Market St., a news release stated. Contact Jeff Kitson at jkitson@nappanee.org with questions.
City embarks on fundraising effort
NAPPANEE — The City of Nappanee Parks Department is leading a project to raise $35,000 by Aug. 14.
The funds, if raised, will be matched by a grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s and AARP Indiana’s CreatNG Livable Communities Program. From there, funding will go toward building six pickleball courts in Stauffer Park.
“These durable courts will last for years to come, providing space for an exciting and popular sport that is enjoyed by players of all ages,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.in.gov/ihcda/placemaking-indiana/creating-liveable-communities.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS administration center, 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
‘Steel Magnolias’ headed to The REES
PLYMOUTH — “Steel Magnolias,” a 1987 play by Robert Harling is about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own, will come to The REES Theater, 110 N. Michigan.
Harling based the story in part on his sister, Susan Harling Robinson who died in 1985 of complications from Type 1 diabetes, a news release stated. The first community theater production by local talent is directed by Kathryn Anders, director of Arts and Education at The REES Theatre.
Matinees are scheduled for June 22 and June 25, both at 2 p.m. Evening performances at 7 p.m. are scheduled for June 23 and June 24.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at reestheatre.com, Fernbaugh’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry as well as at the door where supplies may be limited.
Veterans’ town hall set for Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Executive Leadership invites veterans to attend a face-to-face town hall at the Fort Wayne Campus Wednesday from 5-6 p.m.
The campus is located at 2121 Lake Ave. Representatives will be onsite to answer questions about eligibility and enrollment, toxic exposure screening, benefits administration, information on filing claims and others, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.va.gov/northern-indiana-health-care.
Township trustees to meet June 26
GOSHEN — The Benton Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. June 26.
The meeting will take place at the Benton Fire Department, 68073, U.S. 33.
Park board to meet Wednesday
SHIPSHEWANA — A majority of the members of the Shipshewana Park Board, will host their council meeting June 21 at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, in the Roger D. Yoder meeting room, located at 345 N. Morton St. The public is invited to attend.
Class of 1963 to host reunion
GOSHEN — The Goshen High School Class of 1963 will host a reunion Sept. 15-16.
On Sept. 15 there will be an informal get-together at the Spring Brooke club house, 1618 Spring Brooke Drive. This will be followed by brunch at Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury the following day from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as other events.
The deadline for reservations has been moved to Aug. 10. For more information, contact 574-535-3103 or 574-349-0922.