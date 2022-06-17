MCS to host public hearing
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Schools will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The hearing will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive, according to a news release.
Music in the Gardens event set for July 29
SOUTH BEND — Music in the Gardens, presented by The History Museum and 88.1 WVPE, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. July 29 in The History Museum’s Historic Oliver Gardens.
Taking center stage will be Big Daddy Dupree’s Broke & Hungry Blues Band, performing all the favorites in blues, a news release stated. Tickets are available for $10 at www.historymuseumSB.org.
Corporate packages with tickets, coupons, special seating, recognition from the stage, on-air announcements on WVPE, and more may be purchased for $350 or $500. Email mthompson@historymuseumSB.org or tlabuzienski@wvpe.org or call 574-235-9664, ext. 231, or 574-262-5822.
Parks and Rec Board to meet
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Board will meet electronically at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the following link: https://coei.webex.com.The event number is 157 658 8380, and the password is parks21.
To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityofElkhartIN.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 420 Middlebury St.
The session will be to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees, a news release stated.
Alzheimer’s walk set for Sept. 18
ELKHART — The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Central Park in Elkhart Sept.18.
In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers, a news release stated.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk. Corporate sponsorships are still available. Those who are interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.
Sanctuary takes on partnership
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Thursday announced its updated involvement with the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance.
The BCSA works to eliminate the private ownership and commercial exploitation of big cats and supports its members in providing quality lifetime care for wild cats in captivity, a news release stated. They support professional development through an annual conference and facilitates collaboration and information sharing amongst its members.
The benefits of Black Pine’s new involvement include:
• Bringing awareness of big cat issues and its importance
• Strengthening the relationship between member sanctuaries
• Being able to speak with a unified voice
• Advancing standards of animal care
To learn more, visit www.bpsanctuary.org.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the GPL auditorium, 601 S. Main St., according to a news release.
Monthly financial statements, the 2022 pay and classification resolution amendment, reports from the director as well as buildings and grounds are among the items to be discussed.
Park board to meet Monday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Park Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Roger Yoder Meeting Room, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.
Public works meeting set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Board of Public Works will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Common Council Chambers at 229 S. Second St.
To take part online, go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php TID=m4600e8bc41c5331dae60871e54c44ed0
Join by phone at 1-415-655-0001. The meeting number (access code) is 2301 376 5339 and the meeting password is BOW22.