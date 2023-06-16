Taco fundraiser set for Saturday
GOSHEN — A taco benefit fundraiser for the Goshen High School Marching Band will take place Saturday.
The event will run Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., a news release stated. Prices are $10 for three carne asada tacos or $15 for the taco dinner. Only cash will be accepted.
To learn more, visit gcsperformingarts.org/band.
Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library, 101 N. Main St.
Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., and can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St.
Aviation commission cancels meeting
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting for Monday at 2 p.m. has been canceled, a news release stated.
County commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners will meet in executive session Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The purpose of the meeting is for discussion of strategy with respect to litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in writing, a news release stated.
Extension program set for July 11
ELKHART — Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, will present “Downsizing Your Treasures” July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library’s Cleveland Branch, 53715 C.R. 1.
“By creating an end-of-life plan, you can relieve your family members of a huge burden,” a news release stated. “Learn more about downsizing your personal possessions and get tips on what to keep, toss, donate or recycle.”
Register in advance by calling Jenn at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. To request a reasonable accommodation to participate, call Emily at 574-533-0554 by June 27.
Lerner members complete program
ELKHART — The historic Lerner Theatre recently announced the graduation of Michelle Frank, executive director, and Sarah Macer, director of events, from the Venue Management School, a comprehensive program offered by the International Association of Venue Managers.
“This significant achievement marks a new chapter in the Lerner’s journey, as it propels the venue towards a future of new growth as a premier destination for unforgettable events,” a statement from The Lerner reads.
The program took place between June 4-10 at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel, Florida, a news release stated.
VMS is a educational program designed to equip professionals with the essential knowledge, skills, and network necessary to thrive in the area of venue management.
“By successfully completing year one of the program, Michelle Frank and Sarah Macer have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to enhancing their expertise and staying at the forefront of best practices in the venue management industry,” the release added. “With their knowledge, Michelle and Sarah are primed to bring fresh perspectives, innovative strategies, and enhanced event experiences to the Lerner Theatre.”
To learn more, visit www.thelerner.com.