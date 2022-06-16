Area counties to get moth treatment
INDIANAPOLIS — Aerial mating disruption treatments conducted by Indiana Department of Natural Resources divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology to slow the spread of gypsy moth, now called spongy moth, are planned for the week of June 20.
Mating-disruption treatments for this destructive pest using SPLAT GM-Organic are planned in Allen, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, and Wells counties and will take several days to complete, according to a news release.
Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States, the release added.
Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed until later in the morning or the next day due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment time will vary depending on the size of the treatment site. A yellow airplane flying 75-125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatments, continuing throughout the scheduled day, as the weather and flight schedules permit.
Updates will be posted on Twitter @INdnrinvasive. DNR will also issue news releases to update the status. To determine if your property is in the treatment areas or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, see gypsymoth.IN.gov.
‘Taste of Achievement’ set for this month
ELKHART — Junior Achievement, serving Elkhart County, will be hosting a brand-new event called Taste of Achievement June 23 at the new JA BizTown space, 1025 N. Michigan St.
Local “celebrity bartenders” will create a signature drink recipe and compete for the top drink, to be voted on during the event, along with a peer-to-peer fundraising component to be crowned the winner, according to a news release.
Celebrity bartenders for this inaugural event include community advocates and area leaders: Bob Decker, Jason Fink and Jeff Fink, Giovana Heeter, Ashley Jordan and Leah Benavente, Amy Shah and Triniti Gawthrop, and Lauren Welch.
Event attendees (and community members who can’t make the event) can vote for their favorite drink, with the winner receiving the most votes/dollars for JA. Voting takes place now through the evening of June 23 through www.JATaste.givesmart.com.
Scholarship pageant applications available
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant will headline Thursday’s opening events at the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival Sept. 15.
Incorporating a sports theme for the introduction portion of the pageant, contestants will be competing on the main stage at the Main Entertainment Tent, Depot Plaza, at 7 p.m., a news release stated.
Registration deadline for participation is Aug. 5. Young women between the ages of 16 and 22 must reside in Elkhart County and attend school there.
The application, rules and regulations can be downloaded from the festival website at www.nappaneeapplefestival.org. Entrants must be enrolled in high school, an accredited home school program, a high school graduate or enrolled in college or advanced education by Sept. 1 of this year. All entrants agree to enlist a business sponsor.
A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to the queen, a $750 scholarship to the first runner-up and a $500 scholarship to the second runner-up. Additionally a cash award will be granted to the People’s Choice winner.
The newly crowned queen will participate at events throughout the four-day weekend as well as represent Nappanee at the Indiana State Festivals Association Scholarship Pageant, and area parade events.
For more information, contact Lizzie Odiorne, pageant coordinator, at 574-538-9854 or lizzieodiorne@gmail.com, and follow the events of the 2022 Nappanee Apple Festival on Facebook.