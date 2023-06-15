Ruthmere to host children’s craft day
ELKHART — On Saturday The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is hosting Children’s Craft Day in honor of the launch of the new book “The Mousleys Coloring & Activity Book.”
There will be several kinds of guided crafts for kids to try, including sculpting, rock painting, and making a simple paper kite. There will also be self-guided activities such as lawn games, sidewalk chalk, and a coloring/drawing station, and a balloon artist and face painter will be on-site.
Admission is free and no registration is required. The program is recommended for children ages 4-10. Light snacks will be available, as well as tickets for prize games for purchase. There will be a limited time discount on the book for that day only. Contact Outreach Curator Andrea Hutslar at ahutslar@ruthmere.org or 574-264-0330, ext. 102, with any questions.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit Ruthmere.org.
enFocus to host July 12 event
SOUTH BEND — enFocus, a local nonprofit that attracts talent to bring innovation to the South Bend-Elkhart region will gather with supporters July 12 for their annual Impact Celebration. The event marks the completion of their fellowship year and enFocus’ commitment to building stronger communities through talent attraction, sponsored innovation projects, and entrepreneurship, a news release stated. The live event will be held at the Union Station Technology Center at 506 W. South St. in South Bend.
The event is open and free of charge to enFocus partners, supporters and interested community members. Light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are requested.
To learn more, visit www.en-Focus.org.
Anti-spongy moth treatments scheduledINDIANAPOLIS — Aerial mating disruption treatments conducted by Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology to slow the spread of spongy moth are planned for the week of June 19.
Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States, a news release stated.
Mating-disruption treatments for this destructive pest using SPLAT GM-Organic are planned in Fulton, Marshall, Starke and Kosciusko counties. They will take several days to complete.
Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment time will vary depending on the size of the treatment site. A yellow airplane flying 75-125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatments, starting at sunrise and continuing throughout the scheduled day, as the weather and flight schedules permit. With favorable weather, treatments may be completed by late morning or early afternoon.
SPLAT GM-Organic is a biodegradable, food-grade material infused with the female pheromone to attract and confuse the male moths so that mating does not take place. This material does not affect people, animals, plants, or any insects other than spongy moth, the release added.
Updates will be posted on Twitter at @INdnrinvasive. DNR will also issue news releases to update the status. To determine if your property is in the treatment areas or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, visit on.IN.gov/spongymoth.