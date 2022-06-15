LOCAL BRIEFS: June 15, 2022

Town council to host session
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will host an executive session Monday 6 p.m.
The session will take place at the town hall, 121 S. Main St., according to a news release.
Event to benefit Hannah’s House
MISHAWAKA — A new local nonprofit will weave live music with community this week, benefiting Hannah’s House, which helps disadvantaged mothers and their babies.
Pop-Up with a Purpose will host its second event, featuring cover band Size Matters, from 7-11 p.m. Friday, at the Central Park stage, 295 E. Mishawaka Ave.
Ticket tiers for this 21-and-older event include general admission ($10, plus fees); fast pass, allowing expedited entry and one drink in hand at door ($20, plus fees); and sponsor, which includes social media mentions and logo or text promotion on a video screen near the stage ($250, plus fees).
Tickets are available for purchase at Eventbrite.com by searching “Hannah’s House” and will also be available at the park gates. Donations of any amount will also be accepted on site or via the Eventbrite ticketing page.
LaGrange County lake stocked with brown troutLAGRANGE — A LaGrange County lake chain has been stocked for the season with brown trout.
The trout, obtained from Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Kentucky, were stocked into the Oliver Lake chain in LaGrange County (Oliver, Olin and Martin lakes) and the Pigeon River at C.R.s 327 and 175 in Steuben County, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, not including Lake Michigan or its tributaries, is five trout per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one can be a brown trout. If taken from the Oliver Lake chain, brown trout must be at least 18 inches long.
Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. Both can be bought at on.IN.gov/HuntFish.
To learn more visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.
Summer reading program underway
MILFORD — Registration for the Summer Reading Program is underway at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St. Activities include crafts, and new books, audiobooks, digital books and in-person Family Story Times are back and will take every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
“We have a great line-up of storytellers this year who are excited to share ocean-themed stories with you,” a library news release stated. “Join us outside as weather permits, or inside in the library’s meeting room. The guest storyteller for June 24 will be Carol Haab and our theme is Ocean Adventures. Families who stay for the entire event this week will be given a copy of Jules Verne’s ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: A Graphic Novel,’ by Bowen & Ruiz.”
The Summer Reading grand finale party, which is a FOAM-ZILLA soapy fun event and pizza party, is July 22. The events are free for all Summer Reading Program participants, and you can earn a picnic ticket for the pizza party by reading five hours.
Teens who read at least five hours every week this summer can enter a drawing for a $25 gift card. There will be a winner every week from June 6- July 23. Packets, which are available at the library circulation desk, have crafts, a snack and a special treat.
The virtual segment of the Summer Reading Program this week is Page Turner Ocean Adventures — Coral Reef Adventures. To learn more visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Ground-breaking event Friday
WAKARUSA — Doc’s Pavilion will be hosting a ground-breaking ceremony Friday at 10 a.m.
The event will take place at 116 W. Waterford St. in downtown Wakarusa, according to a news release.