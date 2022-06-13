Town council to meet Thursday
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol is hosting its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The in-person will take place in the Council Chambers at the Bristol Municipal Complex located at 303 E. Vistula, or via the scheduled Zoom meeting, according to a news release.
To join the Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87485207698?pwd=S1lIb09UOTZveUxxZDRycnBIUmFIQT09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 874 8520 7698 and the passcode is 759760.
Special contests set for 4-H Fair
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Home & Family Arts Department offers Open Class Special Contests to anyone over the age of eight years of age in the Michiana area.
These special contests are a way for participants to show creativity in cooking, baking and grilling, and even win a great prize sponsored by local businesses, according to a news release. To enter the contests you do not need to pre-register, just bring your entries to the Home & Family Arts Building on the 4-H Fairgrounds the day of the contest.
“Fresh Salsa,” “Dairy Delicious” and “Fastest Fingers” are among the contests scheduled, as well as others.
Complete contest rules and regulations are printed annually in the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department booklet. You can download a copy at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html or obtain a copy from the fair office located inside Gate 2 on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, according to a news release.
Park Board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Parks and Recreation will meet today at 4 p.m. at the City Courts Building, 111 E Jefferson St.
A special event application from Goshen College and recreation service agreements are among the agenda items, according to a news release.
Church supper set for June 24
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E 600 N, will host a tenderloin supper June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Home-made chips, cole slaw and deserts will also be served. The price is $10, either for eat in or carry out.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at in Room A of the County Public Services Building, U.S. 33 at C.R. 26, at 4230 Elkhart Road, according to a news release.
The CDF report, a drainage project update, as well as petitions, permits, variance and requests are all agenda items.
Mayors reception to take place Friday
ELKHART — On Friday at 6 p.m. the Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo will host the 6th Annual Jazz Festival Mayors Reception to honor Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.
“Although this is not an official event of the Elkhart Jazz Festival, it is a great way for the Elkhart IBE to be a part of what the city of Elkhart has to offer throughout the weekend,” a news release stated.
The event is set to kick off at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart Rail Road Museum, 721 S Main St Elkhart. The event begins with a meet and greet with Mayor Rod Roberson and refreshments followed by a live performance from national Recording artist Danny Lerman & friends.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or by calling 574-226-4328 or 574-536-1970.
School trustees to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen School Board of Trustee will meet at approximately 7 p.m. today in executive session.
The meeting will take place at the administrative center, 613 E. Purl St., according to a news release. The implementation of a security system is a listed agenda item.