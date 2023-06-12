School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Both will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1.
School board to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Community School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the Lakeland Corporate Office, 0825 E. 075 North.
Speakeasy Night set for Tuesday
WARSAW — The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery will host a Speakeasy night Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring your coffee, or beverage of choice, and join up at the gallery to discuss art and the creative process.
This first Speakeasy night will be at the Lakeland Art Center and Gallery, 302 E Winona Ave. There is no cost.
“It is the mission of the Lakeland Art Association to further the visual arts in Kosciusko and surrounding counties by challenging the creative spirit of local artists and community residents through visual arts education, the sharing of creative endeavors, and public exhibits and events,” a news release stated.
Contact the Lakeland Art Center & Gallery at lakelandartassociation@gmail.com, 574-267-5568 or 574-457-6085 with any question.
St. Mary’s gala set for August
GOSHEN — St. Mary’s Orthodox Church’s third annual fundraising gala and 30th anniversary celebration will take place August 20 from 1-5 p.m.
The event will include a luncheon, raffle, silent auction, bake sale, games and more, and is open to the public.
The church is located at 65159 C.R. 33.
Museums to host blood drive
SOUTH BEND — The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum will host a blood drive for the South Bend Medical Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28.
The South Bend Medical Foundation bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot on Thomas Street, outside the museums’ main entrance, a news release stated.
Each donor will receive two campus passes to visit the museums, good through June 2024.
The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum are located eight blocks west of downtown South Bend. The museums are open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday noon-5 p.m. A campus admission to both museums is $16, with discounts for seniors and youth.
For information, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or the Studebaker National Museum at 574-235-9714. To learn more, visit www.studebakermuseum.org.
Flotilla set for July 1
ELKHART — The St. Joseph River Association announced that the 47th annual SJRA Independence Day Flotilla will take place July 1 with a rain date of July 2.
All boaters are encouraged to participate in the Flotilla but only boats that are decorated will be eligible to win cash prizes, a news release stated. The Flotilla will form up at Six Span Bridge at 1 p.m.
Decorated boats should exchange their registration form for numbered placard from the Green Godfrey Boat. The boats should then circle the Elkhart River Queen where her 90 passengers will “Judge” their decorated boat. There is no cost to participate.
At 1:20 p.m. the Flotilla will head down stream lead by the Elkhart River Queen and will end at the Queen’s Bay at the dam where the judges will announce the lucky winners. To ride the River Queen, ticket information can be found at www.elkhartriverqueen.com.
The public is invited to watch from Martin’s Landing along E. Jackson Blvd. All Flotilla expenses are underwritten by Godfrey Marine, the release added.
To see past decorated boats, more information or to get a flotilla entry form visit www.sjrainc.com.