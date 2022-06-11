Town council to meet
SHIPSHEWANA — On June 29, the Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 4 p.m. in the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, 345 N. Morton St., for its annual Budget 101 meeting.
The meeting is open to the public and the public is encouraged to attend.
Blood drive set for June 21
LAGRANGE — American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “mtzion” to schedule an appointment.
Everence supports Ukrainian relief
GOSHEN — As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues, Everence and its members are stepping up to help individuals and families displaced and/or endangered as tensions escalate.
From February through May 2022, Everence members have distributed more than $815,000 from their Everence Foundation charitable accounts to some 55 nonprofits in support of Ukraine relief efforts — well past three-quarters of $1 million in assistance in just three months, according to a news release.
Anyone interested in supporting relief efforts in Ukraine are invited to consider opening donor advised fund through Everence Foundation and/or contributing to any of the trusted organizations responding to the crisis. To learn more, visit everence.com or call 800-348-7468.
Pop up water park set for June 19
GOSHEN — Pop Up Water Park will take place starting at 11 a.m. June 18 at Pringle Park in 1912 W. Lincoln Ave.
Activities include eight water slides to choose from, Ron’s River Dogs $, Ice-Cream on Wheels $, music and fun. Attendees should take along lawn chairs, bathing suits and towels. Wrist bands are $10 per person and can be purchased ahead of time at the parks administrative office, online with wrist band pick up the day of the event, or purchased at the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click the link below or call the parks administrative office at 574-534-2901.
K-9 demonstration set for June 25
ELKHART — An Indiana State Police K-9 dog demonstration will take place at the Dr. Frank Booth dog park, 619 Baldwin St., June 25 at 9 a.m.
Indiana State Police Trooper Brett Adair and his K-9 partner Zoia will be demonstrating obedience, a weapons search, a narcotics search, and more, according to a news release.
History hikes set for next week
NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a history hike of Baintertown Park on Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m., with a second opportunity Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.
The location of the hike will be Baintertown Park, 67380 C.R. 29, part of River Preserve County Park. These hikes are free to attend.
This history hike will be outdoors, weather permitting, and will include a roughly one-mile walk through a forested area. In case of inclement weather, check the Elkhart County Historical Museum and Elkhart County Parks Facebook page for updates.
To learn more visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Transit open house July 13
GOSHEN — With the release of the CONNECT Transit Plan’s Concepts Report, MACOG and Transpo are starting the second of three rounds of public conversation to guide the development of this 10-year plan for the future of transit in the region.
An open house on this prospective plan will take place at the Maple City Conference & Events Center, 222 S. Third St., from 4 to 6 p.m.
Feedback and survey responses will be presented to the MACOG and Transpo Boards in August to determine the direction of the CONNECT Transit Plan as it moves into the Draft Plan phase this fall. To learn more about the project or to register for an event, visit www.connecttransitplan.com. Questions and comments may be emailed to connecttransitplan@macog.com.