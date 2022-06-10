Library events set for next week
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting a number of events and activities next week.
Families are welcome at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the first family night out or summer. Children can use cardboard boxes and plastic sea creatures to create dioramas of the sea. Snacks will be provided. The next family night out will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will feature buried treasures and sunken ships.
During the week of June 13, children can also learn about seashells during Make It Monday at 3 p.m. this Monday. Preschool children will listen to fantastic stories at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, while children wanting to practice their reading skills can read to Baylee the dog at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The week concludes with Fabulous Friday, during which children will create beach terrariums at 10:30 a.m. on June 17.
Meanwhile, teens can drop in from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday for teen game night in the Rosalyn Jones/teen room.
The adult book club will explore Savannah, Georgia, through its three June book club picks: “Saving CeeCee Honeycutt” by Beth Hoffman; “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt; and “Black, White, and The Grey” by John O. Morisano and Mashama Bailey. Read one or all three books before coming to the monthly discussions. The first will be at 6 p.m. June 21. The second occurs at noon June 23 in the library’s downstairs meeting room and will revisit the popular “Food from Fiction” book group. Come discuss the books and Savannah while enjoying food inspired by all three books.
The “In the Garden” group will take its first field trip at 11 a.m. Thursday, to DeFries Gardens, located outside of New Paris. DeFries features several gardens throughout the year, including a four-season calendar garden. Attendees will explore the gardens while learning about native pollinators. Meet at DeFries for the trip. Additionally, wildflowers are still available to pick up. June is not too late to plant them.
For information on either of these programs or to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Becky Brower at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Sign up now to solve Syracuse Public Library’s superhero-themed escape room on either June 23 or July 19. Both escape rooms begin at 2:30 p.m. and feature four time slots, giving participants 45 minutes to solve all the puzzles and escape the room. Registration is available upstairs at the library or on the website. To register for June’s escape room, visit https://bit.ly/3MtDM5z. To register for July’s, visit https://bit.ly/3Q1Mlqo.
During summer, Mahjong will meet at 10:15 a.m. each Monday, excluding June 20 when the library will be closed. Players of all skill levels, including those who want to learn the game, are encouraged to come.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, following an executive session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West, according to a news release.
This is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the board conference room, 5050 N. U.S. 33.