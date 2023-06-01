Fairfield has several upcoming meetings
The first is at 5:30 tonight at Millersburg Elementary-Middle School. This will be run as a normal meeting.
On June 8, there will be an executive session of the board immediately following the regularly scheduled board meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m. and take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office. The purpose of the executive session will be to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees and to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Other upcoming meetings of the board are at 5 p.m. July 13 and Aug. 10.
Extension to give air fryer lessons
MIDDLEBURY — The public is invited to learn about air fryers and how to use them in a program offered by the Purdue Extension of Elkhart County.
The public is invited to this free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Middlebury Public Library, 101 Winslow St., Middlebury.
To join the program, register online at https://bit.ly/AirFryer620, email fink24@purdue.edu or call Jenn at 574-533-0554. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call Emily at 574-533-0554 by this Saturday.
Deadline nears for Early Learning grant
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Learning Indiana (ELI) is inviting community and child-focused organizations across Indiana to submit proposals on how they can best support the development of Hoosier children, age birth through 3, as part of the Early Years Initiative. Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 15.
Through the competitive initiative funded by Lilly Endowment Inc., ELI is making available up to $50 million in grants to help selected organizations implement their plans to meet the developmental needs of infants and toddlers and surround Hoosier families with the resources to make the most of these crucial years of learning. Organizations eligible in this initiative include social service providers, faith-based organizations, community foundations, United Ways, child care providers, school districts, higher education institutions and other nonprofit organizations.
The Early Years Initiative has a focus on the needs of children in low-income households, children from communities of color and children who are multi-language learners. Eligible organizations can submit proposals to address a range of needs as varied as those of the infants and toddlers they are designed to serve.
Proposals are due no later than 5 p.m. June 15. ELI plans to announce funding decisions by Aug. 31.
Learn more about the initiative and the application process at https://earlylearningin.org/early-years-initiative/.
LaGrange County Commissioners to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The agenda includes ARK Animal Rescue, a public hearing on a petition to vacate, and other items.
Story of Pumpkinvine to be told
GOSHEN — The first public presentation on how the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail moved from a dream into reality will take place at 10 a.m. June 7 in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church. A panel will be composed of Chet Peachey, John Kolb, Norm Kauffmann (all part of the original founders), C.J. Yoder (a key change agent on the first board) and Jim Smith (executive director for 10 critical years).
Attendees will hear of the many challenges to the dream and how these folks worked many years to overcome them to finish the trail (1988 to May of 2022). There will be ample time for questions and answers following the presentation.
People can park in the south parking lot of the church and use the south doors. The Koinonia Rood is the first room on the left.
There is an optional bike ride option following the presentation. Bicyclists will leave from the south parking lot of the church following the presentation.
To assist with planning, register (for free) for the bike ride at https://forms.gle/GHQaNwrCuhkQghG78 or go to www.life-learn.org and click on the blue Bike Ride link.