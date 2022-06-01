Parks offering tour of bison ranch
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Elkhart County Parks Department is sponsoring an adventure tour to Cook’s Bison Ranch in Wolcottville
The public is invited to discover the history of the largest North American land animal, the American bison, plus enjoy a tour in a covered wagon as participants feed and pet the behemoths in their environment.
To promote a healthy environment, attendees will be required to provide their own transportation. The group will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park at 9 a.m. sharp June 11. The cost is $16 per person and includes a bison burger meal at the facility. This is about a one hour drive to LaGrange. Cooks Bison Ranch address is 5645 E. 600 South, Wolcottville.
Registration is required by 4:30 p.m. June 9. To register or for more information, visit the county parks’ website online at www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
Submissions open for ag photo contest
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning today, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will be accepting submissions for the 15th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.
According to a press release from ISDA, participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:
On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.
Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.
Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.
Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.
In total, 10 winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.
To enter or for details, go online to https://www.in.gov/isda/programs-and-initiatives/indiana-state-department-of-agriculture-photo-contest/
Fairfield to meet in executive session
BENTON — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. prior to the board meeting at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office. The meeting is to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
Local students on EMU’s dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eastern Mennonite University recently named several local students to the spring semester 2022 dean’s list honorees.
They include:
GOSHEN — Ben Bontrager-Singer, Tarynn Clark, Stephanie Covarrubias Palomino, Elizabeth Eby, Anya Kauffman, Madilyn Kilmer, Lizzy Kirkton, Sophie Kirkton, Erika Lopez, Sophie Miller and Mariah Miller
ELKHART — Philip Krabill and Catherine Krabill
NEW PARIS — Sarah Shank