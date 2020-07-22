July brush pickup begins Monday
GOSHEN — Brush pickup for July is set to begin Monday.
During scheduled brush collections, the Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush, according to a recent news release from city officials. Residents are asked to place brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by 7 a.m. on pickup days.
Brush will not be picked up in alleys, and city officials added, the piles of brush should be trash-free and vehicles should not be blocking the piles.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, visit goshenindiana.org/street-department.
The next summer brush pickup weeks will begin Aug. 31 and Sept. 28, which will be the last brush pickup of the year.
Boardwalk ribbon-cutting ceremony set for July 30
SYRACUSE — A public ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the Conklin Bay Boardwalk & Trail by the Syracuse-Wawasee Trail Committee at 11 a.m. July 30 at the entrance to the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF) headquarters on Ind. 13 south of Syracuse.
Construction began in October and, while the last section of the Conklin Bay Boardwalk & Trail was completed in March, the trail officially opened in May, town officials said in a recent news release.
The new trail segment includes a third-of-a-mile boardwalk through the west side of the Rolland Wetland Conservation Area as well as three overlook areas and an observatory allowing nature enthusiasts the opportunity to view and enjoy a natural lake ecosystem. The trail’s concrete sidewalk continues south two-thirds of a mile along Ind. 13 past the WACF drive to North Grandview Drive.
The trail also connects visitors to WACF’s Levison-LaBrosse Education Center where they can explore three walking trails through preserved and reclaimed wetlands.
City officials warn of scam targeting utility customers
ELKHART — Earlier this week, officials with Mayor Rod Roberson’s office announced the Public Works & Utilities department became aware of a spoofing scam that is targeting city utility customers, primarily Spanish-speakers.
The scammer “spoofs” the Public Works phone number — 574-293-2572 — so it looks like residents are receiving a call from the city of Elkhart. When the resident answers, they are told in Spanish that their electricity with the city will be disconnected. Then, residents are instructed to provide prepaid debit cards to satisfy the balance on their account.
This is a scam, according to city officials, and customers are urged to not give any financial or personal information over the phone to one of the callers.
To protect residents from this type of scam, the city officials remind customers that water and sewer payments are made to the city; electricity, gas or trash are made to outside providers; the number for the billing office for water and sewer is 574-264-4273; and the city of Elkhart will never call residents to collect payment over phone.
Customers with questions about their account may call the number above to get a clear answer from the billing office.
BMV asks customers to limit use of cash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is asking Hoosiers to pay with a credit card or check when possible to complete transactions due to a national coin shortage which has directly impacted its branches.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is experiencing a coin shortage that is impacting all financial institutions within the U.S. As a result, the BMV is unable to access additional coin inventory to replenish its supplies, according to a recent news release from BMV officials. The BMV required all branches to take steps to help mitigate the impact of the coin shortage several weeks ago and is now asking customers to use cash only when able to pay with exact change.
