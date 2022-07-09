City council to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at City Hall, 229 S. Second St., in the council chambers, a news release stated.
Library events set for July
WAKARUSA — Families of all ages are invited to join The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., July 21 at 6:30 p.m. for Family BINGO Night.
This is part of monthly family programming, and registration is required, a news release stated. All ages are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
“The Princess and the Pea” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a young prince, in search of a real princess for a wife, finds one in a most unusual way.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Scavenger hunt up for July
ELKHART — Select businesses from the Elkhart Merchant’s Alliance have partnered with ADEC during the July fundraiser.
Anyone can join in and be entered to win prizes donated by participating businesses at month’s end, a news release stated. Read more on www.adecinc.com or the ADEC Facebook Page. Print a card or pick one up in-store.
Prizes include gift baskets and donated items such as gift cards, jewelry, theater tickets, hotel stays and others. Get five in a row to be entered in the prize drawing. Limit five entries for five rows.
Instructions:
1. Find the ADEC “Picture Possibilities” Icon in the participating business.
2. Snap a pic, show the pic to the owner or manager of that business.
3. Get that square stamped on your card.
4. When you have five in a row, you can turn in your card to any participating business to be entered in the prize drawing or keep playing to get more rows (limit five rows total.)
Cards must be turned in by July 25, or bring it to the July 30 ADEC Picture Possibilities Celebration at Elkhart Civic Plaza, 11-3 p.m. Prize drawings will take place hourly throughout the event.
Blood drive set for today
ELKHART — Roger Pletcher, who has been battling stage four metastatic colorectal cancer since November 2021, is hosting a blood drive in honor of those who are battling cancer such as himself.
The drive will take place today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adamsville Road Church of God, 51287 C.R. 7, a news release stated.
Since Roger’s diagnosis, he has received three blood transfusions. He has the rare blood type of B-, which can be hard to find for his transfusions. Blood donors give Roger and many others like him the gift of life when they donate.
All presenting donors at this blood drive will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last, the release added.
For more information about the American Red Cross visit www.redcross.org/indiana. Follow the Indiana Region on Twitter at: @INRedCross, on Instagram at: @indianaredcross or www.facebook.com/INRedCross.
Organic Field Day set for Aug. 2
WOLCOTTVILLE — Purdue Extension specialists and educators in northeastern Indiana are sponsoring Organic Field Day at Wolcottville Organic Livestock Feed Co-Op, 109 Union St, Wolcottville, Aug. 2.
With partial funding by North Central Sustainable Agricultural Research and Education, the cost of the field day is only $20, which includes lunch.
Pre-registration is required by July 26, a news release stated. To register for the field day, go to https://bit.ly/3ApHaLF and find the link “Registration Form”. Registration will be limited to the first 40 paid registrants. Registration forms with a $20 check should be sent to Purdue Extension – LaGrange County, 114 W. Michigan St, LaGrange.
To learn more visit www.extension.purdue.edu/lagrange.