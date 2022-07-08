School board to host workshop
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the strategic plan.
The meeting will take place at the MOVE UP Academy, at the lower level of Concord Intermediate School, 59197 C.R. 13 S., according to a news release.
Goshen College needs volunteers
GOSHEN — Goshen College is expanding its nursing facilities from 6,000 square feet of offices, classrooms, and simulation labs to 18,000 square feet of teaching space dedicated to the sciences.
To help it meet that demand, Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers are renovating the Westlawn building by removing the ceiling between the second and third floors and knocking down cinder block walls — and more volunteers are needed, a news release stated.
MDS could use more volunteers from the Goshen area to help with the project, which will help the college increase the number of students enrolled in its nursing program during the academic year.
The project will also involve enlarging classrooms, adding new technology and creating simulation suites, the release added.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Manass Hochstetler at 574-370-3564 or email gcandmds@gmail.com.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
This will not be an executive session, a news release stated. The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 W.
This is a meeting of the board in public for the purpose of conducting the corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
EPD issues scam warning
ELKHART — From recent reports that have been made, the Elkhart Police Department is warning the public of an identity deception scam in the area involving unordered packages.
In this scam, the caller receives a package at their address that they did not order, but which is addressed to the caller, a news release stated. An individual shows up at the caller’s address and claims that it is their package, but it was mistakenly sent to the caller’s address. After the caller gives the suspect the package, the caller learns that item(s) were ordered under the caller’s name and using the caller’s information, but without the caller’s permission.
The package contained the item(s) ordered without the caller’s permission, and the caller was billed for the item(s). Those who receive a package that is addressed to them but they did not order are asked contact the sender to see if it was sent in error. If the sender indicates it was not sent in error, check your accounts for unauthorized purchases and make arrangements with the sender to return the package, if necessary.
Do not give the package to anyone who shows up at your residence claiming their package was accidently delivered to the wrong address, the release added. If someone does show up trying to claim the package, please call the EPD at 574-295-7070 to make a report.
Those who have any information regarding this scam, anonymous tips can also be submitted at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
County council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Monday, at 8:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
The council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency