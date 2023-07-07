Copshaholm to host exhibit
SOUTH BEND — The 2023 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will be featuring a 1932 Peerless V16 Sedan Prototype as part of its Multi-Cylinder Motoring: The Twelves & Sixteens class Saturday.
The car is exhibited courtesy of the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, a news release stated.
“Peerless was once one of the world’s pre-eminent luxury automobile manufacturers and began exploring V16 power in the early 1930s,” the release stated. “Just the single prototype was completed, featuring coachwork by the Murphy Body Company.”
The 2023 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will showcase more than 80 vehicles across ten classes. Other programs include nationally-renowned historians Ken Gross and Brian Baker as well as a documentary on pioneering race car driver Paula Murphy, which will be hosted by documentary producer Cindy Sisson. The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is automotive scholar and historian Matt Short, and judging will be French Traditional.
The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel. The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will take place at the Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St.
The show field opens to the public at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m., the release added.
To learn more, visit www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South. There will be no executive session.
This is a meeting of the board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
To learn more, visit www.baugo.org.
Literary festival set for August 4-5
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., will be hosting their annual Carousel Literary Festival August 4-5.
This year, Carousel will feature six programs for all ages, all on the theme of fairytales, a news release stated. The festival includes a puppet show, a traveling theater production, a cosplay contest for teens, and a storytelling event for adults. The fairytale festivities culminate August 5 with a visit from Gail Carson Levine, Newbery award-winning author of “Ella Enchanted.”
All events are free and open to anyone who want to take part, the release added.
To learn more, visit the library’s event calendar at www.middleburylibrary.org.
Common council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Common Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2301 720 6601. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council2023
The meeting can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion.
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff today in the State of Indiana in honor and remembrance of Indiana State Trooper Aaron N. Smith who was killed in the line of duty.
Businesses and residents are asked to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, a news release stated.