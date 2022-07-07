Committee, board to meet today
ELKHART — The Ad-Hoc Committee of the Common Council of the City of Elkhart will meet today at 3:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second Street.
The meeting will be to discuss and review whether certain property owners are in substantial compliance with their previously submitted Statement of Benefits Forms for tax abatement from the City of Elkhart, a news release stated. No action will be taken on this date.
The companies for review on this date are, EOZ Business LLC, DVS, LLC d/b/a: Alpha Systems LLC, T5 LLC d/b/a: Tepe Sanitary Supply, Inc., Shield Restraint Systems Inc., Tredit Tire & Wheel Co., Inc., Placon Medical Packaging, Inc., 42K Real Estate LLC and Truma Corp., R Concepts Industries, Inc., and, d/b/a: RC Industries, Inc.
This meeting is open to the public, the release added.
Student showcase set for Saturday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater Drama Club Student Showcase will take place at noon Saturday, at 216 S Main St.
For three weeks students have been creating their own stories, sets, props, and learning their music for this event, a news release stated.
Bar and concessions will be available.
This event is free to the public with a suggested $5 donation at the door.
To learn more visit goshentheater.com.
In addition, the Elkhart Park Board meeting has been rescheduled for today at 3:30 p.m.
Summer reading continues at MPL
MILFORD — July 11 begins the fifth week of the Summer Reading Program at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main Street.
The guest storyteller for July 15th will be Maureen Conley and the theme is “A Pirate’s Life.” Families who stay for the entire event this week will be given a copy of “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long and illustrated by David Shannon.
The Summer Reading grand finale party will be a FOAM-ZILLA soapy fun event and pizza party July 22 beginning at noon. The events are free for all Summer Reading Program participants, and participants can earn a picnic ticket for the pizza party by reading five hours.
Teens who read at least five hours every week this summer can enter a drawing for a $25 gift card. There will be a winner every week from June 6- July 23. There will be a weekly activity packet just for each reader. Simply ask for the packet at the adult circulation desk. Packets have crafts, a snack and a special treat.
The virtual segment of the Summer Reading Program this week is “Page Turner Ocean Adventures – The Ocean’s Got Talent.” Go to the library’s website at www.milford.lib.in.us and put the mouse over “Summer Reading ‘22” on the top bar. The most current week’s virtual program will be the choice at the bottom of the list. Click on that and you will see all the options for the week. Be sure to pick up an activity packet at the library to go along with the online content. Check out the library’s website or Facebook page for the link to this week’s virtual event.
Page Turner, Storyologist, will show you how to make a coffee filter ocean creature mobile. The featured author/illustrator this week is Candace Fleming and she will talk about her picture book, “Giant Squid.” There will also be a virtual field trip to Harbor Branch Aquaculture Facility located in Fort Pierce, Florida.
RDC to meet Friday morning
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Redevelopment Commission will be meeting to discuss a Façade Grant application Friday at 8 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange Town Hall, 1201 N 00E W.