Board meeting location changed
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community School Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 4 p.m. Friday.
The meeting will now take place at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, a news release stated. The purpose of the session will be to receive information about and to interview prospective employees.
School trustees to meet July 13
ELKHART — The Elkhart Coummunity Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. July 13.
This special meeting will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Center, 2720 California Road.
All-female tech class July 10-14
ELKHART — General RV Center, the RV Women’s Alliance and the RV Technical Institute will be hosting an all-female technician training session next week.
A dozen women will be attending the class from July 10-14 at the RV Technical Institute headquarters, 3333 Middlebury St., a news release stated. The weeklong class will teach students the seven RV systems, including propane, plumbing, electrical, appliances, generators, body and chassis, providing the working knowledge necessary to perform pre-delivery inspections.
After completing the course and passing the final exams, women will earn a good-for-life certification to prepare an RV for customer delivery.
Visit GeneralRV.com for more information.
Ruthmere to host pottery fair
ELKHART — The third annual Ruthmere Museum free Pottery Fair will take place July 15 on the Ruthmere grounds, 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
“Come see and shop from 14 local artists who are making their works available just for you, or watch an artist throw a clay pot on the pottery wheel,” a news release stated. “Come early from 10 a.m. – noon and enjoy a cup of free coffee and music at our overlapping Coffee on the Piazza event. There will also be a food truck, Javi’s Taco Truck, on-site for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
The fair will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Ruthmere’s lawn, and admission is free. No registration is required. This event is made possible by the sponsorship of Jack and Karen Cittadine.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
History program this Wednesday
BRISTOL — The History Detective Program is underway at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St.
The museum will be offering a workshop on how to research houses and other buildings in Elkhart County, a news release stated. History Detective-House Histories will be offered at the museum Wednesday at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. The program is free to attend but registration is required as space is limited. Register at elkhartountyparks.org and by finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
Registration closes at noon Wednesday.
Camp Hope to run July 18-20
WARSAW — Ryan’s Place, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing grief support to children, teens and families, announces Camp Hope.
Thanks to funding secured by the United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko counties, Camp Hope will be hosted at Warsaw Community Church from July 18-20, running daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The camp’s activities are designed to engage children in discussions about the complex issues that can arise after the death of a loved one,” a news release stated. “The program incorporates various activities, including games, arts and music, to facilitate healing and self-expression.”
Attendance at Camp Hope is free of charge, but early registration is required by Monday at ryansplace.org or by calling at 574-535-1000.