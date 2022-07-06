Town council to meet
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bristol Municipal Complex located at 303 E. Vistula, or via the scheduled Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86147743324?pwd=cXJheFFTMnAxOGV5RFRIdys4ZUlMdz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 861 4774 3324 and passcode 305974. If attending via Zoom, sign in after 6:30 to adjust audio/video settings.
School trustees to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at approximately 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the GCS Administrative Center at 613 E. Purl St., a news release stated, with the purpose of discussing job performance evaluations of individual employees.
Holcomb: Flags at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the state to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset Saturday, a news release stated. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.
Goshen College offering campus visits July 18-22
GOSHEN — Indiana’s 29 private, non-profit colleges and universities, including Goshen College, are opening their doors to students, parents and any others interested in the college selection process during Indiana Private College Week July 18-22.
During that week, Goshen College will offer campus tours each day at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Visitors will also have a chance to set up a meeting with the admissions office.
Individual and group campus visits are also available throughout the year. For more information visit goshen.edu/visit.
Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad Mini tablet. Entry forms and rules will be available at each campus.
A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules and registration information is available at icindiana.org.
Genealogical society to meet July 21
BRISTOL — “Memories of Bristol, Indiana…Its People and Places” will be the program for the Elkhart County Genealogical Society’s July meeting.
RoseMary McDaniel and Penny Bucks will share stories and photographs relaying the history of this quaint town that once had several hotels, a good variety of businesses, flower and fruit fields, and even a two-story outhouse, a news release stated. The meeting will take place July 21 at 1 p.m. in the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St. The public is welcome at this free program.
Participants are welcome to visit the society’s research library in the Elkhart County Historical Museum before or after the presentation to see the resources available for researching their individual family history. To learn more visit elkhartcogensoc.org.
Commission to meet Friday
ELKHART — The Board of Public Works of the city of Elkhart will hold a special meeting to transfer Real Estate to the Redevelopment Commission Friday at 1 p.m., eastern time.
The special meeting will take place in the Common Council Chambers on the Second Floor of the Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St., according to a news release.
ADEC to host July fundraiser
BRISTOL — ADEC will be hosting “Picture Possibilities,” a social media fundraiser, during the month of July.
All the funds raised go toward supporting all of ADEC’s programs, a news release stated.
Winners will be announced hourly at a month-end celebration taking place on the Elkhart Civic Plaza July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information can be found online at adecinc.com/picture or on ADEC’s Facebook Picture Possibilities Event page.