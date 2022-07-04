Library programs set for July
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., is continuing to host summer programs.
Young adults can sign up for two craft days at the library during the week of July 11. The first is a superhero mini pallet coaster at 5 p.m. July 12. Young adults will customize their coasters with their favorite superhero’s emblem. A superhero pegboard, decorated with comic book pages, follows at 5 p.m. July 14.
Supplies are limited, so sign up soon with a note of which superhero you want for your project. Interested parties can also contact the library at 574-457-3022 to see if drop-ins are available. Other ages may join if there are openings.
The children’s department is hitting the ocean during the week of July 11, with children learning about sharks and sunken ships. Make three shark-themed crafts — shark binoculars, a shark in a bottle and a clothespin shark puppet — during Make It Monday at 3 p.m. July 11. While making the crafts, children will learn different shark facts.
The last Family Night Out of summer is at 5:30 p.m. July 12. Kids can come dig for buried treasure and learn about shipwrecks, and will have the chance to uncover gift cards from Coffee Depot, Brook Pointe Resort and Pizza King. These finds are limited to one per family. The library will provide snacks during this program.
Whale of a Tale Storytime will feature songs, stories and play at 10:30 a.m. July 13. Children will also make a fish puppet. During Fabulous Fridays, children will create a ship in a bottle at 10:30 a.m. July 15.
To learn more contact the library 574-457-3022 or visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Husband, wife pulled from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface, a news release stated.
Responders rescued Jose Lopez, 21, of Chicago, who was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in stable condition. Approximately 10 minutes after Lopez was pulled from the water, Michigan City Fire Department divers located his wife, Blanca Calva, 19, also of Chicago and pulled her from the water. She was transported to the same hospital, in critical condition.
Other assisting agencies were Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, and the United States Coast Guard.
Town council to host session
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the town hall at 121 S. Main Street.
The purpose of the session will be to receive information about and interview prospective employees, a news release stated.
Indiana lowers blood lead level
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels.
Effective July 1, Indiana’s blood lead reference value stands at 3.5 micrograms per deciliter, in alignment with values set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a news release stated. This level is used to identify children with blood lead levels that are higher than those of most children under age 6.
Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, lead to learning and behavior problems, slow growth and development, cause nausea and hearing loss and have other debilitating effects.
Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.Statehealth.in.gov for important health and safety information or follow IDOW on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.