Time change for workshop
ELKHART — The Board of Trustees for Concord Community Schools’ workshop originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday has been changed to 2 p.m. at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Road project begins Monday
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen will begin work on the Wilden Avenue Reconstruction project Monday.
The west approach of Wilden Avenue from Main Street (Ind. 15) will be closed, a news release stated. This means drivers on Main Street will not be able to turn west onto Wilden Avenue. Similarly, drivers heading east on Wilden will not be able to turn north or south onto Ind. 15.
This portion of the intersection will remain closed through the end of August.
The detour for those on Main Street/Ind. 15 is Ind. 15, C.R. 26, and Indiana Avenue/C.R. 21.
Two-way traffic will be maintained on Ind. 15. Daytime closures of the east approach of Wilden may occur during intersection work, the release added.
For more updates on road construction, follow the City of Goshen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityOfGoshen or on the city’s website at goshenindiana.org/blog.
INDOT luncheon set for Aug. 9
BRISTOL — Indiana Department of Transportation officials from Indianapolis and the Fort Wayne District Office will provide updates on state transportation projects to attendees of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Annual INDOT Luncheon Aug. 9.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elcona Country Club, 56784 C.R. 21, a news release stated.
The presentations regarding transportation priorities will include projects such as railroad grade separations and the continued upgrading of U.S. 31. In addition, the Chamber will highlight planned and completed local projects in the Greater Elkhart area.
The Chamber has built a working relationship with INDOT and hosts this annual luncheon to feature local projects up close. The Chamber believes this relationship helps improve communication so the community can get the most benefit from road projects.
Registration for this event is available at www.elkhart.org and closes Tuesday.
Budget meeting set for Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Economic Development Income Tax Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Reorganization of the 2023 budget will be a proposed agenda item, a news release stated.
Duesenberg gets grant funding
AUBURN — On June 28, the Indiana Arts Commission announced it awarded $4,000 to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting through the Arts Project Support grant program.
During its June 10 quarterly business meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs, a news release stated. Over 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.
The Commission also designated LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting as an Arts Trust License Plate Project. Interest accrued from the Arts Trust, supported by donations through the sale of Celebrate the Arts license plates, is distributed to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county in which there is a funded application. Beneficiaries were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health, the release added.
Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. To learn more, visit automobilemuseum.org.