Town council to meet today
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at 1201 N. Townline Road.
DOR office to relocate
SOUTH BEND – The Indiana Department of Revenue’s South Bend District Office will be moving to a new location.
The office will be open for regular business hours today, at the new location at 1001 Hickory Road, Ste. 5, a news release stated.
Note that all state offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of the July 4 holiday.
All DOR offices welcome in-person, walk-in service, but the agency recommends customers make an appointment online at appts.dor.in.gov.
For more informration, visit dor.in.gov.
No library lunches this week
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., will not be providing free lunches this week.
Resuming next week, the library will have lunches outside for children preschool to age 18 from noon to 12:30 p.m. everyday. These lunches are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Wawasee Community School Corporation.
There are two brand new Polywood picnic tables outside the south doors of the library where kids can have lunch when they start again next week. The tables were donated by Polywood. Lunches end July 26.
To learn more about other library programs, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Area students make dean’s list
FRANKLIN — Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Wynn Wellington, freshman, Goshen, and Natalie Venable, a senior, Nappanee both made the list, a news release stated. Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester, earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
Founded in 1834, Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution located 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.
For more information, visit www.FranklinCollege.edu, find Franklin College on Facebook and/or follow @FranklinCollege on Twitter.
Corvette’s 70th to be celebrated
SOUTH BEND – The 2023 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm celebrates the Corvette’s 70th anniversary with a special class devoted to “America’s Sports Car.”
The class will feature Corvettes from each of the car’s eight generations, a news release stated. Additionally, National Corvette Museum Curator and former General Motors designer Brian Baker will be on hand to present “Seventy Years of America’s Sports Car,” at 1 p.m. in the Wiekamp Auditorium, 1800 E. Mishawaka Ave. Admission is included with a Concours ticket.
The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel. The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will be take place at the Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St. The show field opens to the public at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begin at 2:30 pm.
Other programs at the 2023 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm include “Rolling Sculpture: Streamlined and Art Deco Cars and Motorcycles 1930-1941,” presented by automotive author and historian Ken Gross, in the Wiekamp Auditorium at 11am. At noon, the Concours will screen “Paula Murphy: Undaunted,” a documentary on pioneering race car driver Paula Murphy, hosted by Producer Cindy Sisson, the release added.
For more information, visit www.concoursatcopshaholm.org or www.studebakermuseum.org.