Tuesday meeting time updated
NAPPANNEE — The City of Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will meet in executive session Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.
The session was originally listed as being at 6 p.m., but the time has been clarified.
The purpose of the session is for discussion of strategy with respect to the purchase, lease, transfer, exchange or sale of real property pursuant to Indiana Code. A final action will not be taken during the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public, a news release stated.
August educational programs set
ELKHART — Purdue Extension Elkhart County will be offering the following educational programs next month.
“Staying Scam Safe” will be offered Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6 p.m. via Zoom. by Extension Educator Emily Christ.
“Learn about common scams, proactive steps you can take to protect yourself and your information, and where you can report a scam or fraud that has taken place,” a news release stated.
“Preserve It Now … Enjoy It Later!” will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 22. Join Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Karen Richey to learn the basics of canning through an in-depth lecture and interactive discussion, another news release stated. Registration is required by Aug. 18.
Both programs will be in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, 17746 C.R. 34 East.
Register by calling Jenn at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. To request a reasonable accommodation to participate in either of these program, call 574-533-0554 by Aug. 8.
Library book sale next week
WAKARUSA — The annual Wakarusa Public Library Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place next week.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale is a sale that takes place in the meeting room at the library, 124 N. Elkhart St. Materials for the sale will include good used books, music CDs, DVDs and more, a news release stated. Members of the Friends of the Library and educators may shop the presale event Aug. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. Regular sale hours are Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This is an opportunity to support the library and stock up on reading/listening/viewing materials.
Registration for fall Story Hour sessions will begin Aug. 14 at 9 a.m., and sessions will start in September. Beginning Story Hour (ages 18-36 months) takes place on Wednesday mornings, from 10:15-10:45 a.m. for eight weeks. Preschool Story Hour (ages 3-5 years) sessions are held each Monday or Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. for approximately 11 weeks.
Book Bites will take place Aug. 15 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. Children and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
“Thumbelina” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how tiny Thumbelina has many adventures in a world of people many times her size.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.