Town council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 1201 N. Townline Road, a news release stated. The purpose will be to discuss a job performance of individual employees.
GC offers course in communication strategies
GOSHEN — Business and organization professionals at all levels can refresh and advance their communication skills in September through a four-week evening course taught by Goshen College instruction teams that blend faculty and student expertise.
The short course, Advanced Communication Strategies: Rapid Learning for Rising Leaders, will focus on social media, media relations, writing in the workplace and public speaking and presentations, a news release stated.
The non-credit course will be tailored to adults who are committed to their work: no textbooks, only curated readings; no grades, only helpful feedback. Class size will be limited to ensure highly interactive sessions.
Each session will focus on one of the four topics and led by a select team of faculty, recent graduates and students in partnership with the award-winning communication department at Goshen College.
The course is composed of four two-hour evening sessions which will take place in person. Participants can choose to take the course on campus in Goshen or on the campus of Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart.
The Goshen course will take place on Tuesday evenings: Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27. The Elkhart course will take place Wednesday evenings: Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28. The content will be the same in both locations, as will the hours, 6 to 8 p.m. The total cost is $320.
Through these weekly sessions participants will also build relationships with other business and organization leaders, as well as independent professionals and entrepreneurs, expanding their regional network, the release added.
The course is made possible by Adult and Graduate Programs as well as the Center for Community Engagement at Goshen College. For more information contact Danielle Pagoria at dpagoria@goshen.edu or 574-535-7223. To register go to goshen.edu/advancedcomm.
Bug Night set for Aug. 5
ELKHART — Creepy-crawlies will be the stars at the Elkhart County Parks’ annual “Bug Night,” a fun insect-themed celebration, taking place Aug. 5 at Cobus Creek County Park.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., this two-hour event will highlight the world of insects with hands-on events and up-close encounters of Indiana’s invertebrates, a news release stated. Displays will feature a wide variety of creepy-crawlies, from dragonflies to diving beetles, along with unique insect-themed activities for all ages. Some of the highlights include: Make-and-take insect arts and crafts, a hands-on bug-digging station, butterfly gardens featuring plants for pollinators, a bug-themed reading station (for the bookworms), the ETHOS Science2Go Bus, face painting and balloons for kids, bug catching with sweep nets in the prairie, and sweet treats with real edible insects, like chocolate-covered crickets.
Bug Night runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8, and is open to all ages. Admission is $5 per vehicle.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org. For more information regarding the event, contact Krista Daniels, interpretive naturalist, at kdaniels@elkhartcounty.com or at 574-875-7422.