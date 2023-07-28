Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St. Follow the meeting online at https://bit.ly/33hfjf4.
‘Women’s Safety’ set for Aug. 24
ELKHART — “Educational Program: Women’s Safety” will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Owls Club, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd.
“Despite progress in recent years, threats to women’s safety continues to profoundly affect their security, health, safety, and overall wellbeing,” a news release stated. “This program will elaborate the different ways you can ensure you are proactive instead of reactive in case of a dangerous situation.”
This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please call Christ at 574-533-0554 by Aug 10.
Owls Club is a private, community organization that exists to help aging adults in Elkhart County and surrounding communities thrive. Call the Owls Club at 574-336-2652 to learn more and sign up for a free membership to register for upcoming programs.
EV display set for Aug. 4
GOSHEN — The city of Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience is working with Michiana Area Council of Governments, Drive Clean Indiana, Downtown Goshen Inc., and local electric vehicle drivers to present an electric vehicles display as part of Goshen First Fridays: Goshen Games Aug. 4.
The event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at Goshen City Hall, 202 S. Fifth St.
“Attendees will have a chance to get behind the wheel, experience EVs firsthand, and hear from local owners about the benefits of the vehicles,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/environmental-resilience.
Council to meet online Monday
ELKHART — The Monday special call meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public, a news release stated. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the City’s website and clicking on coei.webex.com. The event number is 2317 527 3964. If the event is asking for a password to register, use SpecialCall2023
To view the meeting on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
Back to school store next week
SOUTH BEND — The Monroe Circle Community Center, a ministry of Granger Community Church, is offering a Back to School Clothing Store.
The event will take place Monday from 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m.–noon and 1-4 p.m., those who have registered in advance will receive a designated time slot to come back and shop. Those who did not register early are invited to wait in a stand-by line on a first-come, first-served basis. Shoppers will have a shopping assistant and at the end of their shopping session, they can pay for their new items. Shoppers will be able to spend a maximum of $5 per child. With items deeply discounted, each child will receive at least one outfit.
“MC3 has offered an annual Christmas Store for the past several years with great success and community engagement,” a news release stated. “With the Back to School Clothing Store the goal is to give local families the opportunity to purchase new school clothes for their children at an affordable cost, with pride and dignity.”
Early registration is strongly urged by organizers to guarantee a shopping time. Registration is open now for any neighbors who want to stop into MC3. Bring either a birth-certificate, proof or guardianship or letter from school to register a child or grandchild.
About 70–100 volunteers are expected to assist. To learn more, visit grangerchurch.com/clothingstore.