School trustees to meet
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet both today and Monday, at 4 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
Both meetings will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, a news release stated. Both meetings will also be for the purpose of interviewing prospective board member candidates.
In addition, the board meeting originally set for Oct. 3 has been moved to Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.
Master Trooper Kaizer to retire
BREMEN — The Indiana State Police has announced that Master Trooper Brad Kaizer is retiring after serving for more than three decades.
Kaizer has spent his entire career working at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post, a news release stated.
A life-long Indiana resident, Kaizer graduated from South Bend Washington High School in 1976. His career began with the Indiana State Police when he was selected to attend the 45th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy that graduated in December 1987. Kaizer was assigned to the Toll Road Post following graduation and has remained there ever since.
Kaizer has served as a field training officer, emergency vehicle operator instructor, speed timing device instructor (Radar and Vascar), Critical Incident Stress Management team member, and spent several years on the Clandestine Methamphetamine Lab Team, the release added.
Kaizer lives in St. Joseph County with his wife, Sue. He has two adult children, Kristofer and Kandyse.
County commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners will meet in an executive session Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
According to a news release, the purpose of the session will be to discuss the initiation of litigation or litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in writing.
EnviroFest to return Aug. 20
ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center will host the 25th annual EnviroFest Aug. 20 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Island Park in Elkhart.
EnviroFest will feature live music, food, drinks, kid’s activities, canoe rides by Wilderness Inquiry, and vendors focused on sustainability, a news release stated. There will be live music at the main stage and animal shows by Indiana Wild, and for those over 21, local beer and a wine garden.
Admission is $5 per family (of any size). To learn more call 574-293-5070 or visit www.ElkhartEnviroFest.com.
Town council to meet today
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, in the Roger D. Yoder Council Room, 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated.
Public comment hearing Aug. 1
MICHIGAN CITY — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a field hearing in Michigan City on the petition of Northern Indiana Public Service Company under Cause No. 45700.
The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. local time Aug. 1 at Michigan City’s City Hall, Chamber, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., a news release stated. NIPSCO has filed a petition before the commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity regarding a federally mandated coal ash compliance project at the Michigan City Generation Station and associated rate recovery for costs incurred.
During field hearings, ratepayers have the opportunity to speak directly to the commission or submit written comments. As this is a pending case, the commissioners and judge are not allowed to answer questions or engage in any discussion about the case. Those individuals who are unable to attend may submit written comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm. Ratepayers also can submit their comments by mail or email:
• Mail: Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204
• Email: uccinfo@oucc.in.gov
• Written comments should include the ratepayer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to “Cause No. 45700”.