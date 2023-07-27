Air quality alert today
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has forecast an Air Quality Action Day for today for all of Indiana.
Air quality is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level, and IDEM news release stated. IDEM is forecasting high ozone levels due to a significant increase in temperatures across the state and a continued air mass from Canadian wildfires.
Note: IDEM forecasts are based, solely or in part, on data from air quality monitors located throughout the state. IDEM encourages residents of counties within or bordering the affected region(s) to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. (24-hours) on the specified date.
IDEM encourages everyone to help improve air quality by making changes to daily habits on Air Quality Action Days. Hoosiers are advised to:
• Carpool or use public transportation.
• Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
• Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
• Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
• Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
• Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning. To learn more, visit IN.gov/openburning.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the education center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Giveaway event set for Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Food Pantry will host its annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway this Saturday at Crystal Valley Missionary Church at 233 U.S. 20.
The event is open to the public; no registration is required and will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon or when supplies are gone.
The pantry’s goal is to serve 200 children, families and teachers with all of the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
School board to meet in August
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31.
The August board meeting will take place afterward at 6 p.m., also at the office. There will not be a board meeting Aug. 10, as previously announced.
Commission to meet Aug. 1
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will meet in executive session Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.
The purpose of the executive session is for discussion of strategy with respect to the purchase, lease, transfer, exchange or sale of real property pursuant to Indiana Code, a news release stated.
A final action will not be taken during the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
Tattoo festival set for Aug. 11
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival will take place Aug. 11, 12 and 13.
The event will take place at 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., a news release stated.
The event is family friendly, and participants must be 18 with valid ID to be tattooed, Weekend passes are $65 and daily is $30, and are available at the door. Presale tickets available at fortwaynetattoo.com. UAW members and Sweetwater employees are free Aug. 11.