Trooper Inczauskis
promoted to corporal
BREMEN — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter has announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Andrew Inczauskis to the position of Corporal at the Toll Road Post. In this new assignment, Corporal Inczauskis will oversee late night State Police operations for the Toll Road and Bremen Districts, both of which are dispatched out of the ISP Regional Dispatch Center in Bristol, a news release stated.
Following high school, Inczauskis served six years of active duty with the United States Air Force. His ISP career began in 2007 as a member of the 68th Recruit Academy that graduated in December 2007.
Inczauskis has spent his entire ISP career assigned to the Toll Road Post and was also chosen as the 2014 Trooper of the District for the Toll Road Post. He lives with his family in Elkhart County.
ADEC event set for Saturday
ELKHART — “Picture Possibilities,” an annual ADEC fundraiser, is a free community event taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will take place at Elkhart Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St., a news release stated.
There will be food trucks, a scavenger hunt, prize giveaways, free caricatures and balloon art, costumed characters, an art tent and more.
To learn more visit adecinc.com.
Board meeting moved up one week
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Trustees Board meeting previously scheduled for Aug. 8 has been moved up to Aug. 1.
The location, 0825 E. 075 North, LaGrange, and time will remain the same, a news release stated.
100 year reunion set for Aug. 7
MIDDLEBURY — The 100th annual Vance Reunion will take place Aug. 7 at the Foxwood Hills Campground, 11120 W. 450 North, Middlebury.
A meal will be at 1 p.m., a news release said.
Library board to meet
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m. at the library, located at 157 N. Main St.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
Night out event set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department’s Night Out event will take place Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will take place at Central Park, 300 S. Main St, a news release stated.
This family friendly event will feature inflatables, food, K-9 demonstrations and others. To learn more visit elkhartpolice.org.
State police put out scam alert
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message.
The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state, a news release stated. The message gives instructions to click a link, that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal or confidential information.
ISP would like to remind Hoosiers the easiest way to prevent being scammed by text or by email is to ignore and delete unsolicited requests for information from unknown senders. Never provide any information to an unknown sender about personal identity, social security numbers, bank account(s) or credit card number(s), the release added.
A reputable resource to research potential scams, or cross-check a suspicious message you have received, can be found on the Better Business Bureau’s Website at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.