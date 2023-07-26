Backpack giveaway set for Sunday
GOSHEN — School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, from local authorized Verizon retailer, TCC, will take place this Sunday.
TCC stores across the nation will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help students prepare for the school year and parents reduce their supply spending. Participating stores will be donating backpacks starting at 1 p.m. local time while supplies last.
Find a nearby TCC Backpack Giveaway event by visiting locations.tccrocks.com/search.html, utilizing the “Backpack Giveaway” filter.
In Goshen, TCC stores are located at 301 S. Main St. and at 2712 Caragana Court.
School trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Wa-Nee Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the administration office, 1300 N. Main St.
Library trustees to meet Thursday
The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place in Meeting Room 1 at the library, 157 N. Main St.
Citizens Academy set for September
ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker invites local residents to apply to participate in the 13th annual Criminal Justice Citizens Academy.
Participants will gain insight into the operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and related criminal justice agencies, a news release stated. The Academy will include presentations relating to criminal prosecutions, investigations, juvenile crimes, pre-trial diversion, victim assistance, child support and the general operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
In addition to classroom lectures, there will be tours of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Elkhart County Courthouse and there may be an opportunity to tour the Elkhart County Correctional Facility as well.
“We offer a behind-the-scenes view of the criminal justice system from people who work in it every day,” the release added. “Our goal is to enhance the quality of knowledge in our community by providing academy members an opportunity to learn about the processes involved in criminal investigations and prosecutions.”
The academy will meet for eight consecutive weeks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elkhart Indiana University — South Bend campus beginning Sept. 21.
The deadline for application submissions is Sept. 1. Space is limited and certain requirements apply. There are no fees for participants. Interested persons can apply at elkhartcountyprosecutor.com/programs-services/citizens-criminal-justice-academy, or by contacting Shelley Murphy at 574-296-1837 or smurphy@elkhartpa.com.
Check-Up Day set for Aug. 5
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to sign up for Check-Up Day at the hospital Aug. 5.
Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost, a news release stated. The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. in Conference Rooms A and B on the lower level of Parkview LaGrange, 207 N. Townline Road.
Participants must register for a Check-Up Day event in advance by calling 260-347-8125. Make sure to leave a voicemail if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is unavailable to take a call. Payment may be made in advance, or by cash, check or credit card at the event.
For questions about which lab test options may be appropriate for you, please talk with your medical provider.
Information about this event and other Check-Up Days can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.