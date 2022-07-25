Town council to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall at 1201 Townline Road, a news release stated. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a job evaluation of individual employees. This subdivision does not apply to any discussion of the salary compensation or benefits of employees during a budget process.
Board to meet Tuesday
SOUTH BEND — The Board of Directors for the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium will meet in regular session at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at Lafayette School, Door 1, Head Start Board Room, Portable 5, 245 N. Lombardy St., a news release stated.
The meeting is open to public and media in accordance with social distancing guidelines, In addition, members of the public may access the meeting at via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82214955046.
English classes in high demand (and full)
GOSHEN — English classes for working adults in the community are in high demand.
More than 200 adult students from 14 countries are registered to take evening English classes through Goshen College in the fall semester, a news release stated.
Registration is currently closed for the fall semester, with the number of applicants exceeding available open seats. In September, students can register for classes that will begin in January.
Students represent Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, Ukraine and Venezuela, among other countries.
The non-credit English classes, offered through the office of adult and graduate programs at Goshen College, cost $200 for 16 weeks, the release added.
For more information, contact Rocio Diaz, director for community engagement and adult outreach, at srociod@goshen.edu or 574-535-7808.
Spanish classes to be expanded
GOSHEN — Beginning in August, Goshen College will resume offering evening Spanish classes for adults, with an expanded set of proficiency levels, from beginner to advanced conversational through the college’s adult and graduate programs.
Last spring GC offered three levels of Spanish instruction for more than 40 students, a news release stated. In the fall, the program will be expanded to include both a more basic level as well as a more advanced level, for five levels in all.
As with the English classes, the evening Spanish classes are offered as continuing education, not for college credit.
Classes will take place in person on Goshen College’s campus on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., the same time as the English classes. Classes begin on August 16, and last for 16 weeks. The cost is $300. For more information, contact Rocio Diaz, director for community engagement and adult outreach, at srociod@goshen.edu. To register, go to goshen.edu/spanishclass.
Ren fest is back
SOUTH BEND – After a two-year hiatus the Michiana Renaissance Festival is back at a new location.
On Aug. 27 and 28 the event will take place at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend.
“We have not raised our gate prices in the history of our event, plus we offer discounts for donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana,” said Elizabeth Markell, President of Entertaining History in a news release. “When tickets are purchased at the gate, for each item brought to donate to the food bank, you can receive $1 off the price of admission per ticket (limit $2 per ticket). In addition, we offer free admission to United States Military, both active and retired (with ID) as well as children five and under.”
To learn more visit michianarenfest.com.