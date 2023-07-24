Goshen School Board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen School Board of Trustees will meet in executive and in a special open session this Thursday.
The executive session will take place at 3 p.m. in the Administrative Center, 613 E. Purl St., to receive information about and to interview prospective employees; also to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of their role as public officials.
The special meeting that is open to the public will follow at 5:15 p.m. in the Administrative Center.
Harp and Heart Longings at UUFE
ELKHART — At 10 a.m. Sunday, Anna Hagen, harpist and storyteller, will share her talents at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart.
“Harp and Heart Longings” will be the title of her message during the regular Sunday morning worship service.
According to Anna’s website https://www.annahagenharpist.com, she began playing the harp at age 9 and was playing professionally by age 14.
Anna is quoted as saying, “Soon, I mixed my love of public speaking into my playing and expanded from just background music to being the entertainer. Programs pushed me to discover new genres of music, expanding from my love of medieval and classical music into requested genres like pop, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll.”
Anna plays a variety of sized and shaped harps. She has named each one starting with “Sigi,” her first harp. “Sigi” is a 36-string Triplet Signature lever harp
She was able to go to college to study writing and communication and finish her degree debt-free from her performances.
“I have had the opportunity to open at the Blue Gate Theater and perform with the Elkhart County Symphony,” she said. “I also enjoy playing throughout Michiana for churches, weddings, funerals, orchestras, harp ensembles, corporate and private events and monthly at several senior communities. Playing harp has introduced me to an amazing variety not just of music but of people that I am privileged to serve! I’ve ended up at Bluegrass festivals, cathedrals, brass bands and hospital rooms. And everywhere, I’ve seen the smile I get playing the harp reflected in the faces of my audience. It really is a joy!”
She has released three albums, “The Joy We Share,” 2013; “The Sounding Joy,” 2015; and “Hymns and Variations,” 2017.
UUFE is located at 1732 Garden St., Elkhart.
Section of Clark Street closed
NAPPANEE — A small section of Clark Street, just north of Van Buren Street, will be closed until further notice, according to Nappanee officials. Anyone living North of Van Buren on Clark Street will have to access their homes off of Park Drive.
Symphony tickets go on sale July 31
ELKHART — Culminating in a season-ending ¡Fiesta Sinfónica! collaboration with Spanish-rock band Lalo Cura, the concert lineup is set for the Elkhart County Symphony’s 76th season.
Tickets go on sale July 31 for the five-performance 2023-24 season, which brings back familiar faces — including the acclaimed Brian Major, fresh off his run in “Champion” at The Metropolitan Opera.
The season commences Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. with “Cinema in the Gardens” at Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Sponsored by Tom Myers and featuring guest composer Rick DeJonge, the opening concert is a prelude to a series of Sunday performances including the return, Nov. 5, to last year’s sold out Sauder Hall concert at Goshen College and the much-anticipated Feb. 4 return of Major — an award-winning baritone soloist — to The Lerner Theatre. The Lerner Theatre will also host the final two concerts of the season: a March 24 performance with the Elkhart High School Symphony Orchestra and the ¡Fiesta Sinfónica! grand finale, May 19.
With season ticket packages for the 2023-24 season, the symphony once again offers five concerts for the price of four.
Adult: $27 per concert or $100 for season tickets ($20 per concert)
Senior: $25 per concert or $85 for season ($17 per concert)
Student: $14 per concert or $40 for season ($8 per concert)
Mezzanine: $35 per concert or $125 for season ($25 per concert)
”We wanted to follow up our 75th, Diamond Jubilee year with a program that honors how far we’ve come as a classical symphony and also demonstrates an inventive and inclusive approach,” said Elkhart Symphony Co-Executive Director John Hill.
Starting July 31, tickets may be purchased at The Lerner Theatre website, thelerner.com, or by visiting The Lerner Theatre Box Office in-person, or by calling the box office at 574-293-4469.