Goshen College awarded federal grant
GOSHEN — It was announced Tuesday Goshen College is the recipient of a $4 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.
The grant provides funding to renovate the college’s historic Westlawn Hall, tripling the size of the college’s nursing program facilities and expanding enrollment capacity.
The investment will allow the college to quadruple the number of nursing students it can educate to help fill acute shortages in the field of nursing in Elkhart County and the surrounding region.
In addition, the college will be partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to consolidate the breadth of nursing education offered on Goshen’s campus, including certificates, undergraduate, and graduate degrees.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in the release. “This EDA investment will help tackle the critical nurse shortage in Indiana and across the country and builds resiliency in the face of future health-related crises.”
To learn more, visit www.eda.gov.
Park board to meet
HOWE — The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Pine Knob Clubhouse, 2835 E. Ind. 120, Howe, a news release stated.
Community event set for July 30
ELKHART — ADEC will be hosting a free community event, “Picture Possibilities at The Plaza,” at Elkhart Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St., July 30 from 11 to 3 p.m. There will be food trucks, Froggy102.7, yard games, an art tent, comic characters, and free balloon art and caricatures.
Those who have been participating in the Downtown Elkhart Bingo Scavenger Hunt can turn in their paper there as well, and there will be drawing of winning names every half-hour, as well as chances to win gift baskets full of fun, donated items such as gift cards or hotel stays.
ADEC advocates for, and serves people with, intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. To learn more, visit adecinc.com.
Early learning centers available
WAWASEE — Wawasee Community School Corp. offers educational opportunities for students through their Wawasee Early Learning Centers.
Programs include Milford Early Learning Center, Syracuse Early Learning Center, and North Webster Early Learning Center, a news release stated.
In order to improve the quality of child care programs, states across the nation are using Quality Rating and Improvement Systems, such as the one here in Indiana, Paths to QUALITY. Quality Rating and Improvement Systems assess the quality of care within a program, work to improve that quality level, and give families an easy to recognize symbol that makes the difficult decision of choosing preschool and child care easier.
The four levels address:
Level One: Health and safety needs of children met
Level Two: Environment supports children’s learning
Level Three: Planned curriculum guides child development and school readiness
Level Four: National accreditation (the highest indicator of quality) is achieved
Wawasee Early Learning Centers, including Milford Early Learning Center, Syracuse Early Learning Center, and North Webster Early Learning Center, have reached Path to Quality Level 3.
Seats are available. To learn more, contact Brittany Rosenberry at 574-457-3188 or brosenberry@wawaseeschools.org.