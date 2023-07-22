BZA to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Appeals will meet at 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in council chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Library events set for August
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of events in August.
The Borrowers Book Club (grade 9 and older) will meet Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. to discuss “How Green Was My Valley” by Richard Llewellyn. Registration is required for this event.
Teens age appropriate for grades 6-12 are invited Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. for a Crafternoon. Registered patrons will enjoy snacks while creating melted crayon art. Register at 574-862-2465 or info@wakarusa.lib.in.us.
The library board will meet Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Share the fun of reading at Book Bites Aug. 9 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. Children and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
“The Cat and the Parrot” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how an over-hungry cat finally eats something that disagrees with him.
To learn more about other library programs, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Field Day set for Aug. 16
WANATAH — The 2023 Pinney Purdue Field Day is scheduled Aug. 16.
The event will take place at Pinney Purdue Agriculture Center, 11402 County Line Road, two miles west of U.S. 421 and ½ mile north of U.S. 30.
Participants will have opportunities to get updates on current ag production issues, visit with neighbors and fellow producers as well as ag supply and service exhibitors, and enjoy a great sponsored meal, a news release stated. Registration and exhibitor booths open at 8:30 a.m. in the new machinery shed on the east side of County Line Road; parking is also on the east side of the road.
The Field Day program starts at 9:15 a.m. with Dr. Angie Abbot, the interim director of Extension, giving an update on Purdue Extension in Indiana. Then Michael Langemeier, professor of Agricultural Economics, will give an outlook for the agricultural economy.
Field tours will begin at 10:20 a.m. and will include: Shaun Casteel, soybean specialist, will discuss soybean management; Dan Quinn, corn specialist, will discuss corn development and issues; Bill Johnson, Purdue weed science specialist, will talk about controlling weeds in dry weather; Eileen Kladivko, Purdue Agronomy professor, and Hans Schmitz, CCSI Agronomist, will discuss soil health and climate.
The field day will conclude with a sponsored pork chop lunch cooked by Birky Family Farms of Kouts. Participants are invited to visit with Field Day exhibitors, who will be recognized for their help in sponsoring the Field Day, and talk to neighbors and presenters. Additionally, the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be there to demonstrate the benefits of healthy soils.
A twilight program is planned on the same day again this year for those unable to attend the morning programs. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and twilight presentations start at 7 p.m. Jim Camberato, Purdue Agronomy professor, will discuss nutrient management in crops. Marcelo Zimmer, Extension weed specialist, will discuss weed control strategies.
Those needing recertification credits for their private pesticide applicator licenses can receive a credit at either the field day or twilight program (the normal fee for PARP credits is being sponsored by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance; bring your license with you). Commercial pesticide applicators can get Continuing Certification Hours (CCHs). Certified Crop Advisers can also acquire needed continuing education units.
For more information, call the Purdue Extension – Porter County office at 219-465-3555. A field day flyer with more details can be accessed at www.extension.purdue.edu/porter. More information is at www.agriculture.purdue.edu/pac/ppac/.
If auxiliary aids and services due to disabilities are required, contact the office at least three days prior to the event.