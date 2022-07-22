Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Stormwater Management will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, immediately after the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building, 117 N. Second St., a news release stated.
Agenda items include a cost share application, PSCMA approvals, stormwater partnership business and others.
Toastmaster speaks in Goshen Wednesday
GOSHEN – Toastmaster Glen Stutzman led the weekly meeting of the Maple City Toastmasters Club Wednesday.
The attendees were entertained with a speech titled, “Karaoke Really?” by Toastmaster Tessa Robinson, a news release stated. She spoke on the multiple benefits of singing Karaoke. TM Robinson is working on her leadership skills through the Toastmaster’s Pathways program. Toastmaster Sean McCrindle provided a detailed evaluation of TM Robinson’s speech along with conducting the weekly Table Topics segment. Checking grammar was Toastmaster Sondra Resen. The speakers were timed by Toastmaster Aaron Kindig.
Maple City Toastmasters is open to the public. No reservations are needed. The club meets from 11:10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce located at 232 S. Main St.
Anyone interested in being a better speaker, seeking a promotion, responsible for supervising employee, or who simply enjoys good fellowship and a lot of laughs is welcome to join this group.
For information about Toastmasters, contact Tessa Robinson at tessa.barnes@yahoo.com or call 574-215-3569.
Alber takes role at Goodwill
SOUTH BEND – Goodwill Industries of Michiana Inc. has announced the appointment of Chris Alber as the new vice president of the organization’s Excel Center, a tuition-free school that provides the Indiana CORE 40 high school degree to Hoosier adults.
In his new role, Alber will be helping students earn a high school diploma and will be connecting them to certifications and training for local employment through Goodwill Industries of Michiana, a news release stated.
Alber’s initial goals are to increase enrollment at the four Excel Campuses — South Bend, Elkhart, Gary, and Hammond — and to connect with local stakeholders to communicate the mission of Goodwill Industries.
Alber has more than 27 years of professional experience in the academic sector. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy from Indiana State University in 2021, an Educational Specialist degree from Indiana State University in 2018, and a master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2000, the release added.
To learn more visit goodwill-ni.org.
MMAA welcomes new exhibit
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., is pleased to present a new exhibit, “Journey Through Indiana,” featuring the work of South Bend-based artist Kay Westhues and Bloomington-based photographer John Bower. This exhibit is on display through Oct. 1.
Through the photographs of Kay Westhues and John Bower, this exhibit explores the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of everyday Hoosiers, a news release stated.
Fifty-seven photographs were sourced from multiple bodies of work belonging to each photographer taken between 2000 and 2019.
“The existence of day-to-day life is central to the work of both photographers,” the release stated.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 8-12, $8 for ages 13-18, and $8 for college students with a current student ID.
To learn more visit www.midwestmuseum.org.