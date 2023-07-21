Wise announces
congressional run
COLUMBIA CITY — Scott Wise, a Westview Jr.-Sr. High School graduate, has announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the upcoming May 2024 GOP primary for Indiana’s 3rd U.S. House district.
Wise’s campaign, according to a news release, will focus on the following core pillars: education for empowerment, rooting out corruption and championing limited government.
“Scott Wise’s campaign is built on the belief that by investing in education, upholding the principles of limited government, and eradicating corruption, we can ensure that Indiana’s 3rd U.S. House district remains a beacon of freedom, opportunity, and prosperity,” the release added.
For nearly 20 years, Wise, 56, has worked for Warner Electric in Columbia City, and has served on the Whitley County Council, the Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Weatherhead Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, and has donated time to many organizations and youth sports teams. He is married and has graduated from IU–South Bend and also attended Ball State University, and has completed lean/Six Sigma training with Purdue University.
Grand Design, Beacon to partner
MIDDLEBURY — Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Company and Beacon Health System announce the recent opening of a new onsite Team Services Clinic at the RV manufacturer’s Middlebury campus, as part of an expanded partnership between the two organizations.
The forward-looking partnership will support the health and well-being of employees working in the company’s facility, a news release stated.
The new facility houses a comprehensive clinical care team focused on injury prevention and care services. Dr. Vivian Onunkwo, medical director, Beacon Occupational Health will provide medical oversight for the clinic, and Brock Haut, director of Retail Operations, Beacon Health System, will oversee the Beacon physical therapy team.
“In addition to health and wellness treatment, the worksite physical therapist provides interactive education, discomfort evaluation, worksite ergonomic evaluations and acts as an active part of the company’s safety committee,” the release added. “These occupational health experts work closely with the Grand Design team and remain focused on patient care and outcomes.”
To learn more, visit beaconhealthsystem.org/business-services or www.granddesignrv.com.
Recital set for Aug. 13
GOSHEN — First Presbyterian Church-Goshen, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., will host a recital at 2 p.m. Aug. 13.
Performers include soprano Kyle Schreiber, baritone John Mink, and Mason on piano.
“Come enjoy an afternoon of opera arias and musical theatre selections,” a news release stated, adding that admission is free to the public.
To learn more, visit www.discoverfirstchurch.org.
Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Management Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building, 117 N. Second St.