Cast iron event in August
BRISTOL — A Cast Iron Cookout/Swap meet will take place Aug. 27.
This event takes place at Feedlot Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park C.R. 131, a news release stated.
Participants can buy, sell, trade cast iron cookware at the swap meet that takes place from 3 to 7 p.m., during which Real Kettle Corn and Bonneyville cornbread will be available. A cast Iron DOG Dutch Oven Gathering will begin at 5:30 p.m. during which local cast Iron enthusiasts will be preparing a variety of dishes in cast iron.
Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase sample tickets for $5 to taste up to five different recipes. Sampling will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. Two cast iron cookware sessions will give visitors cast iron care and use tips. Instructional sessions will take place at 3:30 and 5 p.m.
To register for a swap meet space please call Bonneyville Mill at 574-825-9324. Cost is $5/person tasting tickets and is open to all ages. Cash and credit cards accepted on site.
Registration is not required. Obtain more information at elkhartcountyparks.org. Meet at the Feedlot Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park. Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Summer Reading wraps up
SYRACUSE — The Summer Reading program at the Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., ends next week.
Children are encouraged to test their ocean knowledge during Make It Monday’s trivia game at 3 p.m. July 25, a news release stated. Whale of a Tale Storytime will feature a pirate pajama party at 10:30 a.m. July 27. Older children can practice reading out loud to Baylee, the reading dog, at 2 p.m. July 28.
The week culminates on July 29, during the end of summer reading party. From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., join the library for water carnival games, Oreo face races, splatter painting and a bubble station. Sno cones will also be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us or contact the library at 574-457-3022.
Flamingo chicks hatch at zoo
SOUTH BEND – The Potawatomi Zoo is proud to announce that two flamingo chicks have hatched at the zoo.
This is the first time the zoo has had two healthy flamingo chicks at once, a news release stated.
The first chick hatched July 11 and the second chick hatched July 13. Both are visible to the public in the flamingo habitat.
Both chicks hatched under unusual circumstances. Flamingos are usually monogamous during mating season, and both parents take an active role in sitting on the egg and feeding the chick. However, the first chick was hatched by Cherry Blossom alone. The father is unknown.
To learn more visit www.potawatomizoo.org.
School board to meet Aug. 11
GOSHEN — An Executive Session of the Fairfield School Board will take place at 5:00 p.m. August 11, prior to the regularly scheduled School Board Meeting.
The meeting will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31.
Purdue to host summit
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — The Leadership Institute and Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest have announced the 2022 Northwest Indiana Women’s Leadership and Innovation Summit.
The summit will take place Sept. 15 at the James B. Dworkin Student Service and Activities Complex at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville. Doors will open at 9 a.m. CST for networking, with programming beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m. Brunch will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the event will conclude at approximately 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $75 and tables of 10 can be purchased for $600. A small business bundle of three tickets is $195 and sponsorships are available. For more information and to register visit pnw.edu/womens-summit or contact Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu.