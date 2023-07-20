Bike Hike set for Friday
GOSHEN — The River Greenway Bike Hike will take place Thursday from 6-8 p.m. along the Elkhart River Greenway.
The 10-mile event will begin at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45. All riders must provide their own bicycle, helmet and water bottle.
For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or call the administration office at 574-535-6458.
School trustees meeting canceled
ELKHART — The public work session of the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.
Instead, an executive session will take place at that time, also at the J.C. Rice Educational Center, 2720 California Road.
Opioid awareness event Aug. 3
NAPPANEE — “Understanding the Opioid Crisis” will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, at 2 p.m. Aug. 3.
The program will take place at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St. The program will last about one hour and is free of charge.
“Learn about opioid misuse, stigma, and recovery as well as steps one can take to respond to the crisis in their community,” a news release stated.
To take part, register by calling the library at 574-773-7919. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. If anyone need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call Emily at 574-533-0554 by Monday.
Ducky Derby set for next week
ELKHART — Premier Arts announces the second annual Rubber Ducky Derby, sponsored by INOVA Federal Credit Union, July 27 in downtown Elkhart.
A flock of ducks is set to float simultaneously from the Elkhart Avenue Bridge to the East Jackson Street Bridge during July’s ArtWalk themed “Dog Days” at 5:30 p.m., a news release stated. In addition, following the derby, across the street, The Lerner on the Lawn free concert series presents Dave Bennett at the Central Green stage starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to stand along the riverwalk and cheer on the ducks as they race to the finish line.
“Participants can look forward to witnessing an exhilarating spectacle as these cheerful yellow racers navigate their way towards victory, competing for incredible prizes,” the release added.
Premier Arts Rubber Ducky Derby supports the local arts community. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to funding Premier Arts, an organization dedicated to promoting local talent and fostering a vibrant arts scene in the community. By attending this event, patrons can contribute to ensuring that Premier Arts can continue to provide exceptional theater productions and educational programs.
To enter, adopt a duck online at www.premierarts.org/product/ducky. Ducky “Adoption Tickets” are $20 each and must purchased by midnight Sunday.
Purchases are numbered and will match a corresponding numbered Ducky which will be entered into the race. Prizes will be awarded to the Duckies that take first, second and third place, and participants do not need to be present to win.
Orientation set for July 31
TOPEKA — Orientation for all incoming seventh graders at Westview Jr.-Sr. High School will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 31
Orientation will take place at WJSH Wilson Auditorium, 1635 S. 600 West.
To learn more about enrollment for the coming school year for other grade levels, visit www.westview.k12.in.us/page/student-enrollment.