Grand opening event Thursday
ANGOLA — The public is invited to a grand opening of new exhibits at the nature center at Pokagon State Park at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The event will take place on the lawn in front of the nature center, 450 Ln 100 Lake James, a news release stated.
The new hands-on exhibits explore the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps on park grounds and the lifeways of the Miami and Potawatomi people, whose homelands were in this region. A new viewing window for wildlife watching has also been added.
Early arrival Thursday is recommended. Parking will be available at the nature center and at the park’s Potawatomi Inn, from where guests will be shuttled to the nature center as needed. Shuttles will run from 10 to 11 a.m. and will also be available after the event.
Drinks and light refreshments will be provided after the dedication, courtesy of Potawatomi Inn. Hands-on interpretive activities will follow the ribbon-cutting outside the nature center.
Volunteers needed for annual night
NAPPANEE — Actors ages 8 and older are needed for the Nappanee Center’s annual production of Night at the Museum in October.
The production will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and requires a commitment of two rehearsals.
During Night at the Museum, Nappanee history comes to life when the lights go out. Guides will take people on interactive flashlight tours through the Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St., with live actors portraying the parts of Nappanee residents.
For more information or to volunteer, call Martha at 574-773-7812 or email heritagecollection@nappaneelibrary.org.
Wheelmen to arrive this week
GOSHEN — Hundreds of antique bicycles will be coming to Goshen this week as the National Meet for The Wheelmen comes to Goshen College, today through Sunday.
This National Wheelmen Meet at Goshen College will be drawing Wheelmen members from all over the United States for a four-day event featuring lectures, demonstrations, costumes, displays, a swap meet, distance rides, and more, a news release stated.
Organized in 1967 in Pennsylvania, The Wheelmen is a national organization of antique bicycle enthusiasts who collect, restore and ride high-wheel bicycles and other bicycles from the late 19th century and early 20th century. The Wheelmen also recreate the golden age of bicycling, when the original Wheelmen organization had more than 100,000 members and was the largest athletic organization in the country.
The current Wheelmen organization has more than 800 members, around 100 of whom will be attending the GC event. This is the closest the National Meet has ever been to Michiana.
While much of the meet will be for members only, the public is invited to the following scheduled events:
8:30 to 10 a.m.: swap meet (student parking lot)
10 a.m. to noon: bicycle games (student parking lot)
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Memorabilia Meet Show & Tell (Newcomer Center)
7 to 8 p.m.: bicycle demonstration and History of the Bicycle (student parking lot)
8 to 10 p.m.: Presentation by Gary Sanderson “Harry J. Lawson’s ‘Sussex Dwarf’ from 1873/1874: the First Safety Bike in the World” followed by Fashion Show Based on Antique
The Wheelmen can also be seen riding their antique bicycles on Thursday from 6 a.m. to dusk as many complete a “Century Ride” — 100 miles on an antique bicycle in one day. They will be traveling from Goshen College to Krider World’s Fair Garden Park on the Pumpkinvine Trail, making four 25-mile loops, the release reads.
Additionally on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon a group of costumed riders will be doing a 10-mile tour on their bicycles as part of their Official High Wheel Tour/Official Antique Safety Tour which is the requirement for members to receive voting rights in the club. The Saturday ride will be on the Mill Race Canal Trail and historic Goshen streets.
To learn more, visit TheWheelmen.org.