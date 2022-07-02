COVID and tacos event set for July 9
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and Heart City Health Center, will host its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic July 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• Moderna vaccine: ages 18 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
• Information table: COVID-19 health consultation with a bilingual health professional to respond to all questions regarding COVID-19
No documents are required. Community members are invited to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
To celebrate a healthy community, NIHHC is offering free tacos to all who receive services.
For more information on NIHHC’s activities and programs, call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or go online to www.nihhc.com. Those who have questions regarding COVID-19 should call NIHHC’s bilingual COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938. Visit NIHHC’s Facebook page for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, and don’t miss NIHHC’s Pills of Knowledge video segments with healthcare professionals, broadcasted every Tuesday, from 5 to 6 p.m., on Facebook Live.
Food distribution events set for July
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting several food distribution events in July in Elkhart and Marshall counties.
All events are on eastern time.
July 8 — 1 to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen. This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components.
July 15 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart. This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components.
July 19 — Marshall County, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Pines, 1754 W. Plymouth St., Bremen. This distribution will serve 150 households and is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County.
July 27 — Marshall County, 2 to 4 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1220 W. Madison St., Plymouth. This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by St. Joseph Health System Community Health and Well-Being.
July 29 — St. Joseph County, 1 to 3 p.m., Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend. This distribution will serve 250 households and is sponsored by CVS Health.
Assorted food items will be offered free of charge, a news release stated. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, at one box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. Those who attend are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
Financial meeting set for Tuesday
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks and Recreation will host a financial meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 229 S. Second St., Elkhart.
Video conferencing will be available for this meeting, a news release stated. By following the link below, anyone can view the meeting, and during the public input portion can “raise their hand” to ask a question of the Board.
To take part go to http://coei.webex.com. The meeting number is 2305 123 0871 and the password is parks22. To join by phone, call +1-415-655-0001 and enter the meeting number.