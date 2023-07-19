Library to host remembrance event
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will host a public remembrance for Becky Brower from 4-6 p.m. Monday, in its Community Roots outdoor space.
“For decades, Brower had been a major proponent of lifelong learning at the library,” a news release stated. “She touched the lives of many people who came through the library’s doors with creative programs, an infectious sense of humor and acts of kindness.”
Everyone is welcome to come and go from the remembrance as they need to. During it, attendees can share their memories of Brower and talk with each other.
Library staff have put together a slideshow, which will play throughout the remembrance. The Friends of the Syracuse Public Library will also serve cookies and refreshments.
The library will close early at 4 p.m. that day so staff can attend the remembrance.
Additionally, a Becky Brower Memorial Fund has been started. Those interested in donating toward that fund can make checks payable to the Syracuse Public Library and mention the Becky Brower Memorial Fund in the memo line.
To learn more, contact the library at 574-457-3022 or visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
National Night Out August 1
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department will be taking part in this year’s National Night Out Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m. on Central Green, 300 S. Main St., downtown Elkhart.
EPD invites members of the community to join them for free food, inflatables, animal encounters, a K9 demonstration and other events and activities.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work,” a news release stated. “In the spirit of community-building, we will also have many community service organizations and vendors at the event to offer information about their services.”
To learn more, visit elkhartpolice.org.
History Museum to sponsor lecture
SOUTH BEND — As chronicled in his book “Getting Things Done,” Roger Parent presents stories of leadership, from his time as South Bend Mayor to the South Bend Community School Board, Peace Corps, and beyond at The History Museum’s Insights in History, taking place at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
Parent will be available to sign copies of the book, which is sold in the museum’s gift shop, a news release stated. A guided tour of artifacts from his time as South Bend mayor will be offered. Admission is $3. Reservations are required by July 31. Insights in History is sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
Insights in History is a monthly series that features a lecture in conjunction with an exhibit at museum, 800 W. Washington St.
For information, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
Parkview Health earns award
FORT WAYNE — The Parkview Heart Institute has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — AFib Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk.
AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications and increasing the risk for stroke fivefold, a news release stated.
The Parkview Heart Institute is devoted to heart health with nearly 20 outpatient specialty clinics, including a dedicated AFib Clinic, which is accredited by the American College of Cardiology. For more information, visit www.parkview.com.