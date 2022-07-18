Goshen council to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. today.
Commission members will make a presentation on the proposed new district boundaries for the five single-member Council districts at the meeting, a news release stated.
For a live stream go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658.
Work session set for Tuesday
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol will be hosting a July 19 work session in-person in the Council Chambers, found in the Bristol Municipal Complex at 303 E Vistula, or via the scheduled Zoom meeting.
To join on Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88535919013?pwd=YkxpWitUc1ZJandDK1V2SWhpRXVvdz09. Dial in to 312-626-6799, with a meeting ID of 885 3591 9013 and passcode of 074456.
If attending via Zoom, sign in any time after 6:30 p.m. to adjust your audio/video settings. The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.
Library event time changed
TOPEKA — The Digital Decluttering event set for the Topeka Branch of LaGrange County Public Library, 133 N. Main St., will take place Aug. 18 at 4 p.m., not at noon as originally stated.
To take part register by Aug. 12 at 260-463-2841 x1030. To learn more visit lagrangein.org/directory/lagrange-county-library.
Special call meeting Wednesday
ELKHART — There will be a special call meeting of the Common Council of the City of Elkhart Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers, at City Hall, 229 S. Second Street, to consider whether certain property owners are in substantial compliance with their previously submitted Statement of Benefits forms for tax abatement from the City of Elkhart, a news release stated. There will be action taken at this meeting.
This meeting will also be provided online via WebEx and will be live-streamed on Facebook.
NIHHC reports successful event
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, Heart City Health Center, REAL Services, and La Raza Radio, ran an expanded COVID-19 vaccine and testing drive-thru clinic July 9, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office.
In addition to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and COVID-19 testing, the clinic offered COVID-19 health consultations with bilingual health professionals, including a medical doctor, to respond to all questions regarding COVID-19, a news release stated. Staff, community health workers, and volunteers from IDOH, Heart City Health, and NIHHC provided 75 vaccines and five tests to the community in four hours. Eight first doses, four second doses, and 63 boosters were administered, including seven pediatric doses.
NIHHC staff provided 30 health consultations, and they distributed hand sanitizers, N95 masks, and 77 COVID-19 home testing kits, responding to the lack of rapid tests available in the area, and 84% of attendees were Hispanic.
In addition, NIHHC offered free tacos to all attendees and partnered with the Elkhart Public Library to provide free new books for children, the release added. Over 250 free tacos were provided to those who received any COVID-19 service, and 35 children ages 3-16 received an average of three books each.
To learn more about their ongoing efforts contact NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit our website at www.nihhc.com. For questions regarding COVID-19, please call NIHHC’s bilingual COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938. Visit NIHHC’s Facebook page for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, and NIHHC’s Pills of Knowledge video segments with healthcare professionals are broadcasted every Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m., on Facebook Live.