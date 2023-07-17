Statewide air alert continues
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is extending Sunday’s statewide Air Quality Action Day through Monday across much of the state, including Elkhart County.
IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air, a news release stated. Smoke and particulate matter will be moving into the state on Sunday raising particulate levels to unhealthy for sensitive groups (USG).
IDEM encourages residents to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. (24-hours) on the specified date.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. Suggestions include:
• Carpool or use public transportation
• Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip
• Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time
• Avoid using gas-powered equipment
• Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting, and
• Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors
Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.
Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.
Park board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Park Board wlll meet at 4 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the Goshen Parks and Recreation building, 524 E. Jackson St.
The meeting can be followed virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the GPL Auditorium, 601 S. 5th St.
Toy drive set for Saturday
ELKHART – Middlebury based Grand Design RV has announced the company’s second annual Christmas in July toy drive to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
The drive will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., eastern time at Grand Design’s customer service and support center, 5200 Hoffman St. in Elkhart.
The goal of the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots program is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy, a news release stated. Food trucks will be on-site and will accept cash donations.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will also be attending to support the cause. Photo opportunities will be available.
If community members want to participate but are unsure what to donate, Grand Design RV has created a Christmas in July Amazon Buyers Guide. Toys donated will directly benefit children in Elkhart County and the surrounding area. Only new and/or unwrapped toys will be accepted. Neither toy guns, bows, nor arrows will be accepted for donation, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Habitat event set for Tuesday
GOSHEN – On Tuesday Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County will team up for a pannel build event with THOR Industries.
The panel build will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at THOR’s corporate offices, 601 E. Beardsley Ave., where approximately 50 THOR employees will work alongside future Habitat homeowner Montasia Cole-Chilton.
Volunteers will work in two shifts constructing the interior and exterior walls of the home in the parking lot. Following the event, the panel walls will be transported to the build site on Hope Court in Elkhart.
To learn more, visit www.habitatec.com.