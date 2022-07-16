Common Council meeting canceled
ELKHART — The Elkhart Common Council meeting originally set for Monday has been canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Aug. 1, a news release stated.
Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library’s meeting room, 101 N. Main St., a news release stated.
Input sought on county plan
LAGRANGE — The draft of the LaGrange County Together comprehensive plan is complete and now available online, and a public forum has been scheduled to gather input on it.
The event will take place July 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School Auditorium, 0825 E. 075 North, according to a news release.
“Blending technical analysis and community engagement, this plan intends to outline a path to create a future that appreciates and enhances the quality of life in the communities of LaGrange County,” the release stated.
No registration is required. For those unable to attend the plan is visible online at www.LaGrangeCountyTogether.org, where input and questions can be shared as well.
Dog trail event set for Wednesday
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be hosting a ribbon-cutting and Shelter Dog Pack Walk Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
HSEC is located at 54687 C.R. 19. The community is invited to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting, but are asked to allow dogs to remain at home, a news release stated.
Sponsors for the Genesis Products Dog Trail include Genesis Products, Acts of Service, Tri Kappa-Alpha Rho Chapter, Dr. Donn Kryder, Northern Indiana Mountain Bike Association, Pro Lawn Seeding, LLC, Brad McClain, Chance Urbina, Ryan Bineau, Jack Freiburger and Sam Weisser.
Visit www.ElkhartHumaneSociety.org to learn more.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
ServSafe Food Handler Training/Exam offered
NAPPANEE — A ServSafe Food Handler Training session will take place Aug. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St.
The ServSafe Food Handler course is for anyone who needs basic food safety and food handling training, including home-based vendors, food service workers, volunteers, or others who work with food who only need the basic training, a news release stated. The ServSafe Food Handler training fulfills the food safety training requirements mandated for home-based vendors in the State of Indiana.
Training cost is $40. The half-day training includes a booklet and assessment. The Certificate of Achievement is valid for three years. A photo ID with signature is required to take the assessment (driver’s license, state identification, student ID, military ID, employee ID, U.S. green card, or valid passport).
To register with a credit card, visit https://cvent.me/GQPZld. To register by check, visit https://bit.ly/ServSafeAug22. The registration deadline is Aug. 11.
For more information, contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu or 574-935-8545. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-935-8545 by Aug. 4.
Note: This course is not intended for food service managers. To obtain a food service manager certification, people must take the ServSafe Food Protection Manager course and exam, the release added.