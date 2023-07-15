Goshen council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The online link to the meeting packet, which includes memos outlining the information that will be presented to the council, is at goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/13904_2023-07-17-Council-Packet-Web.pdf.
Minutes of the June 26 meeting will be emailed separately.
For a livestream of Monday’s meeting, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/83165121834, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 831 6512 1834.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Gospel event set for Sunday
GOSHEN — The Gospel Echoes All Team Special Concert will take place at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, with food offered at 5 p.m.
The event, which includes the annual banquet, will take place at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East. Music will be provided by five Gospel Echoes teams from the U.S. and Canada. Food will include sandwiches, chips and homemade ice cream.
For more information contact Gospel Echoes at 574-533-0221 or 574-536-9065 or visit www.gospelechoes.com.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administrative Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
Elkhart council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Common Council of Elkhart will be meet electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live 7 p.m. Monday.
The public may view and attend the meeting at coei.webex.com.
The event number is 2304 124 0566 If the Event is asking for a password to register use Council2023.
The meeting can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.Summer library
Parks board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Park & Recreation Board meeting will be held electronically via WebEx at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The public may view and attend the meeting at coei.webex.com.
The event number is 157 658 8380 and the password is parks21
The public will be able to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions before the meeting to the board secretary at jennifer.kobie@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Home dedication set for July 26
ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County will host the home dedication for the Davis family at 4:30 p.m., July 26th at 2912 Homer Ave.
Ebony Davis applied to the program in the spring of 2022, a news release stated. Since being accepted into the homeownership program she has completed 250 sweat-equity hours, saved for her down-payment and is now ready to pay an affordable mortgage on her new home.
This home is the 220th Habitat home built in Elkhart County. Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s President Greg Conrad, board member Trent Kauffman, Elkhart City Mayor Rod Roberson.
Scholarship opens process July 25
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County’s 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application opens July 25.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 147 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in LaGrange County. The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana, is offered locally in LaGrange County through the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
The scholarship provides one full-tuition award and a $900 annual stipend for required books for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
To be eligible, students must: graduate from a LaGrange County high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024; intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; be a resident of LaGrange County; and have a minimum grade point average of 3.75.
Students can learn more and apply at LCCF.net/LillyScholarship. Applications must be completed and submitted by Sept. 8.