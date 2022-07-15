School board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office at 0825 E. 075 N., a news release stated.
This is a meeting of the Lakeland School Board in a public setting and for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated on the agenda.
Library to host community party
ELKHART – From 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday the Elkhart Public Library will be celebrating the end of the Summer Reading Challenge, presented by Ranger Distribution and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, with a free event at NIBCO Water and Ice Park and the adjoining Kardzhali Park along the Riverwalk in downtown Elkhart.
The event will include a splash pad, a dunk tank, an inflatable obstacle course, bungee wall and more, a news release stated. RSVP for the event at EPL’s Facebook page.
Froggy 102.7 radio will be broadcasting live during the event, too.
Summer Reading Challenge prizes will be announced between 5 and 6 p.m., including the grand prize, an all-inclusive RV camping experience at Potato Creek State Park. Other prizes include a backyard water fun package, LEGO sets, a hoverboard, a family Potawatomi Zoo pass and more.
“The Summer Reading Challenge is supported with the partnerships of Ranger Distribution, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and Froggy 102.7 to encourage kids to read what they want over the summer for fun and a chance to win great prizes,” the release stated.
To learn more visit www.myepl.org.
GPL to host meetings Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library will host two meetings Tuesday afternoon.
The library’s Staff and Finance Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. and the Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Both meetings will take place in the library auditorium at 601 S. Fifth St. To learn more visit www.goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Library book sale set for Thursday
GOSHEN — The Friends of the Goshen Public Library July Book Sale will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the GPL auditorium, 601 South 5th Street.
The July Book Sale will feature, children & youth books, as well as ones on culture and government, religious/spiritual, foreign language, fiction, DVDs, CDs & Audiobooks, framed art prints, inspirational fiction, medical, health & family, reference & education, encyclopedias (all subjects) as well as miscellaneous categories, a news release stated.
Books and magazines in the ongoing lobby book sale are always 25 cents. Only cash or check is accepted. All proceeds from the July Book Sale support special projects at GPL.
Friends of the library membership forms are available at the library or https://bit.ly/friendsofGPLmembership. Regular Friends business meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. (enter through the back door) in Meeting Room A/B.
Garden advice available at 4-H Fair
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Master Gardeners will be offering advice to gardeners and homeowners in Ag Hall during the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Educational talks will be scheduled at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day of fair except Sunday.
Throughout the week, Master Gardeners will be manning a booth in Ag Hall to help answer gardening questions. During the 2021 Elkhart County Fair, more than 200 people were helped with explanations ranging from how to care for sick-looking plants to when to fertilize lawns. Samples of any sick plants or insects may be brought to their booth at the fair.
Master Gardeners receive training on many horticulture subjects and then give volunteer educational time back to the community. To learn more visit https://tinyurl.com/ElkhartMGInfo.