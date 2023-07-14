Public defender board meets today
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Defender Board will meet today at 8 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday
The meeting will take place at the Central Office Boardroom, 5050 U.S. 33, and will be followed followed by an executive session.
Commissioners to look at zoning
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will consider zoning petitions at their meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104.
Reading event set for Thursday
ELKHART — Celebrate Elkhart Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge with games, prizes, music and more Thursday.
From 3 to 6 p.m. EPL will celebrate with the Summer Reading Challenge Prize Party, presented by Ranger Distribution and Froggy 102.7 with a free event at Kardzhali Park along the RiverWalk in downtown Elkhart, a news release stated.
From 7 to 9 p.m. the party continues just for teenagers.
Activities include games, a water slide, an inflatable obstacle course, a DJ and more. Froggy 102.7 radio will be broadcasting live during the event. Food will be available to buy from Hotdogeddy’s and Tropicana Ice Cream Shop.
Summer Reading Challenge prize winners will be announced between 5 and 6 p.m., including the grand prize, a shopping spree through the toy department at Elkhart’s new Meijer on Cassopolis Street. Other prizes include a LEGO set, wiggle cars, Squishmallows and more.
This is a free event for the whole family, participation in the Summer Reading Challenge is not required to attend. To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.
Former teacher leaves donation
NORTH MANCHESTER — A retired Elkhart County schoolteacher gave $1.5 million dollars to Manchester University, the bulk of it via a bequest to her alma mater.
Alice R. Dentler died Jan. 1 at the age of 95, a news release stated.
“Receiving an unexpected and unrestricted realized bequest is always an exciting day in the office,” said Melanie Harmon, MU vice president for advancement. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude.”
The Elkhart resident was an elementary schoolteacher for at least 30 years in Elkhart Community Schools, according to information gathered by Michelle Nash of the Elkhart County Historical Museum. Records indicate she worked much of that time at Samuel Strong School.
A 1946 graduate of Bristol High School, Dentler grew up in Mottville, Michigan, just north of the Indiana state line, according to records found by the museum. In her one year at the Indiana high school, Dentler was a member of the Girls Athletic Association and a copy editor for the school newspaper. She must have expressed a desire to teach even then because her class prophesy was that in 10 years, she would be teaching first grade.
Right after high school, Dentler lived in Elkhart and worked as a clerk at Miles Laboratories, according to the museum. She graduated from what was then Manchester College in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. By 1955, records show, she had begun teaching at Samuel Strong. The museum said she continued to teach for Elkhart Community Schools until she retired in 1985.