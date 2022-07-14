Board of health to meet today
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will meet at 7 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the county office building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104. To follow on YouTube go to https://bit.ly/2L4GaES.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The session will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, to train members with an outside consultant about the performance of their role as public officials, according to a news release.
Scholarship open as of Aug. 1
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application opens on Aug. 1, 2022.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 146 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in LaGrange County, according to a news release.
LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally in LaGrange County through the LaGrange County Community Foundation, is open to all Indiana residents who:
• graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2023 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2023;
• intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and
• meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Students applying in LaGrange County must be a LaGrange County resident; attend a LaGrange County High School and have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: academic achievement; demonstrated service to others; leadership ability; commitment and motivation to succeed; employment history; and extracurricular involvement and essay responses. Two recommendations must also be submitted with the application, the release added. A personal interview will assist in determining the scholarship recipient.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in LaGrange County and apply for this scholarship by visiting www.lccf.net/lillyscholarship. Applications must be completed and submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022, to be considered.
Board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated. The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.
Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will host an open door meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the administration building at 117 N. Second St, to consider zoning petitions.
Town council to meet twice
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will host two special meetings next week, one Monday and the other Tuesday. Both will discuss department budgets and both start at 6 p.m.
The meetings will take place at the town hall at 121 S. Main St., a news release stated. Monday’s meeting will discuss fire, police and water/street/park, and Tuesday will be for wastewater, clerk budget and all remaining funds as well as to review any budget changes from previous meeting.